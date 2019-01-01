The latter half of 2018 saw a series of star-studded weddings – of actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, and industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

All these weddings provided a lot of material to meme makers and gave everyone something to laugh about. But probably the most hilarious moment came during the wedding reception hosted by Padukone and Singh in Mumbai on December 2. As the Ambani family posed for photographs, a paparazzo trying to draw Mukesh Ambani’s attention shouted: “Sir, Jio chal nahi raha hai.” Sir, my Jio connection is not working.

The irreverence with which the photographer spoke to one of India’s most powerful men had the Twitterati in splits.