If only India’s TV news anchors did screaming matches like this. They could easily knock a few hundred decibels off noise pollution without having to dial down their outrage. (Bonus: Imagine them trying to do a sanskari version of the middle finger.)

This most heated of arguments is set in New York, two men screaming expletives in each other’s face. Only they aren’t screaming. And that’s the hilarity.

Oh, and they aren’t really quarrelling either. They are friends; they just staged this whole shebang for your entertainment.