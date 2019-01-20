Posters with advice on how to become an “ideal boy” that aimed to groom Indian students in the 1980s and ’90s have found an unlikely taker in a fully-grown adult several countries away.

On Sunday, British comedian and writer Stephen Fry tweeted that he had chanced upon one such poster while visiting his doctor. Though he was taken aback by it, he decided to follow its advice, he joked. The good habits propagated by the poster include getting up early in the morning, studying diligently and joining the National Cadet Corps (which Fry will sadly not be able to do).

Decidedly odd of my doctor to hang this in his surgery. I've tried to live up to it though. Haven't managed to "Pray Almighty" or "Join NCC", otherwise I'm getting there. pic.twitter.com/Dl52jaqang — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 19, 2019

The tweet prompted a flurry of responses, some from Fry’s equally bemused followers and others from Twitter users who surmised that the doctor was almost certainly of Indian origin and would have likely got the posters from his or her homeland.

Who is this desi doctor? — Gauttam (@Shivadelic) January 19, 2019

Jesus Christ. I NEVER in a million years would have imagined you, Stephen, sharing an Āadarsh Bāalak chart. This is peak Indian school stationery we'd have to buy for primary school projects, etc. I'm so thrilled that your doctor would have it.😅😅😅

(feel better) — Nicole (@nicolexavier111) January 19, 2019

Several Twitter users pounced on the Indianisms and grammatical errors in the poster. In particular, the panel advising an ideal boy should “brush up” his teeth invited many laughs and questions.

Do you brush up your teeth before or after morning walk ? — 𝐒𝐚𝐬𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐜 (@satech18) January 19, 2019

It’s always good to brush up your teeth, to review and improve and make sure they’re up-to-date — William Randall (@willrands) January 19, 2019

Do you bath daily, standing up in your underpants? — Steve Krikler #FBPE (@KriklerSteve) January 19, 2019

You salute your parents??? I just tend to give them a hug 🤣 — Rachael Taylor (@Uniquethe1st) January 19, 2019

As the posters were put to close scrutiny, several other peculiarities were brought to attention, including the fact that the illustrator chose to leave the boy’s underpants on during his bath.

do you bath with your shorts on mr fry? i know i do. dont want to get excited about seeing anything down there that might want to say hello back — pepe le vamp (@pepelevamp) January 19, 2019

Who takes a bath in their trunks? I mean, really. — Adrian Lopez (@PaladinZilch) January 19, 2019

Why would someone run the bath whilst having a shower. — Dan Youngman (@danjyoungman) January 19, 2019

If you’re out walking before brushing your teeth, I think this whole poster might be weird advice... — Lisa Bateson (@geeksrgood) January 19, 2019

Note, parents are up even earlier suited and booted for salutation — Anne upton (@AEmptyu) January 19, 2019

The poster served as a reality check to some parents, while other Twitter users offered a interpretation of its content.

Clearly, I've completely messed up the parenting of my teenage son. Nowadays, the only thing that Gamer Boy comes close to doing is "brush[ing] up the teeth" occasionally! — Kim Wiggins (@KimWigg79905173) January 19, 2019

They all sound like euphemisms for erections and what can be done with them — Fangface McHairylegs (@webbaud) January 20, 2019

There was also much curiosity about what “NCC” stood for – the National Cadet Corps trains school and college students for the Indian military, so non-Indian Twitter users are unfamiliar with the term – and many options were thrown into the mix.

If you would like to join us, you’d be very welcome. :) — New College Chorale (@NCChorale) January 19, 2019

Norwich City Club needs You! — Stuart C Wildig (@wildigital) January 19, 2019

surely at some point you've been to a Norfolk County Council event — mr_ceebs (@mr_ceebs) January 19, 2019

Given that the poster side-stepped a whole gender in its morality lesson, several Twitter users wondered what the rules for an “ideal girl” were. Fry later shared another poster he found online, on bad habits, which also covered the female gender.

I'm afraid to say that the closest I could find was this ... make of it what you will pic.twitter.com/m5Yc6uvg1T — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 19, 2019

Pretty good advice, mind. Wonder what 'Good Girl' looks like? — Ajhstuff (@Ajhpolitics) January 19, 2019

The publishing company that makes these posters, Indian Book Depot Map House, does have an answer to what an ideal girl would look like. The advice is similar to that for boys, but notable additions include “help mother in the kitchen” and “learn stitching”. These posters are part of the category titled “educational charts”, the contents of which also include similar artwork on Leaders of India, Means of Communication, Life of Indira Gandhi and Parts of the Body.

Such posters and maps made by the company were a fixture in school textbooks and a staple for homework assignments in Indian schools. In recent years, however, they got a new lease on life – and new meaning – thanks to a parody account created by Mumbai-based artist Priyesh Trivedi.

Trivedi’s posters used a similar illustration technique and panel-format to subvert the messages presented in the “ideal boy” posters, throwing dark humour and social commentary into the mix. Trivedi’s Adarsh Balak offers a joint to his father, gets high whenever he can and vandalises walls, offering an extreme though possibly more relatable representation of childhood.

Not exactly for the doctor's office, but perhaps more relatable to some... (Credit @Adarsh_Balak) pic.twitter.com/f0oMrDfAsT — Rosina, Lady Madding (@EndlessFryDays) January 19, 2019

The popularity of Trivedi’s illustrations gave rise to Adarsh Balak merchandise and also spawned a meme subculture that included Adarsh Balak offshoots and similar satirical posters on what would qualify as a “bad girl”.

It also sparked a poster war between supporters and critics of the Narendra Modi government. The pro-government camp took on their detractors with “Adarsh Liberal” memes and were paid back in kind with “Adarsh Bhakt” art.

Adarsh Liberal be like pic.twitter.com/YcRT8ztczK — Adarsh Liberal (@AdarshLiberal) March 10, 2015

Ok so here it is :P

(via- Unofficial: Subramaniam Swamy on FB) :) pic.twitter.com/lDBs8wAhwQ — Scotchy (@scotchism) March 11, 2015

There was even an Aadhaar Balak version, poking fun at the ever-increasing list of schemes being linked to the government’s unique identity project.