M For

Lying down in a dark room with a headache

is a kind of female history.

The curtains drawn and the children tip-toeing

– even the ones we haven’t had yet.

The rain slowing down on the AC is the one

bearable summer sound

as a cool cloth shields us from our temples

caving. The way our bodies fail –

they call this softness. We have had to come

home early, turn off lights to survive,

to ask for silence like a spoonful of sugar

from the neighbour.

Teaching ourselves a new alphabet, M is always

for maven or maverick, and making do.

Drawing deep circles with oil on foreheads, we

treat ourselves with repetition: it’s okay, it’s okay.

In Sickness & In Health

When my body reaches for & does

not arrive, my girlfriends hold

me as their own in a portico

of light welding into possibility.

One is young. We sleep with string

on a small bed like siblings.

One has a heart like a canoe & a

house with a constricted staircase.

I creak down in the mornings

to find her with tea, readying

the toast to hold together the day.

One is older & knows how to leave

a place without guilt, trusts me

with a canvas & paint: there is nothing

you can do wrong. When telling a vein

from an illusion, a jacaranda from

a stub is beyond my powers, this is

their work: to lift a dropped stitch,

to move the needle tediously forward,

looping detail in yarn till I am ready.

Involuntary

When I reach to console her on a New Year’s Eve,

(the first time in her brief life she has been alone) I am taken

aback by my own direction – kneeling to a love that falls from me,

whether I want it to or not, that grows inside me the same as sweat

or snot or pus. Forgive the lack of diplomacy. This is sometimes what

love comes to, searching for a person who doesn’t want to be found,

who needs her own kindness and when she fails to give it to herself, it pours

out from me. It feels natural, even god-given for a minute, before she gives

it back. And really, who would want this kind of weak love anyway.

Medical History

After Nicole Sealey

Alprax for my aunt’s divorce. Alprax for the nights

my sister isn’t coming home. Two disprin and a glass

of lemonade for the bi-weekly headache. I have never

been pregnant, though I’m told often it buds and ebbs,

and no one ever knows. A whole pond of possibility

quietly blooming and evaporating on its own. Crepe

bandages for an old football injury. Iron supplements

monthly for dizziness from blood loss during periods.

Anti-allergy tablets for cockroaches, mould, and milk.

My mother had a knee surgery at 50 for a bone sliver

dislodged at age 15. In the 70s, no one paid attention

to breaks and scrapes. Anti-depressants after heart

surgery for my grandfather. Back brace and around

the clock bed rest for one grandmother and a walker

for the other. Sleeping tablets for travel, for bad fights

before bed-time. Heart attacks on both sides of my

family tree. I have nightmares from the afternoon

the doctor suspected I might have cancer, and thrust

a probe inside me without warning. I counted from one

to a hundred after she called me very, very difficult

for screaming in pain. Forgive me if I can’t complete

this history. If there are facts I don’t want to record.

I tried my best to both be honest and to redirect

my punches towards the water behind the house.

We Are A Few Burials Overdue

My father still wakes my mother in the dead

of night screaming – catches her mid-dream.

Suspended between two unreal ports

their rift washes away like anthills in rain.

I think of his mind as fresh

soil over rocky terrain.

My father buried one thing every day

for a long time.

I imagine, sometimes, that he will dig

out Dehradun litchis,

and an oak chest full of blue letters

written to my grandfather.

The lines of my childhood have run straight

as he ensured.

He doesn’t understand whom or

what I fear.

He thinks of my mind as a hurricane

in a landlocked country.

He looks at me and sometimes

wants to bury me too.

