Tickets

The golden jute steeped

in the warm stomach of Bengal

instead of paddy.

In 1883 alone, over a million

bales were sent to Dundee.

Jute balled wool and cotton

packed commodities

ventilated gold miners

lined cars and carriages

turned sail canvas across oceans

roped the anchor for the Empire.

When the war broke, jute

took care of sandbags in trenches,

military tents, gun covers,

webbed army uniforms for the Empire.

After the war

jute could not buy rice

with its returns.

A white shadow of the famine lingers

in debt the machinery of dark dreams

still takes from an Indian poet 10£ to see

the Verdant jute factory museum in Dundee.

Sky Ink

– for Brìghde Chaimbeul, Scottish smallpipe artist

A door bellows into the Atlantic Ocean

wild isle winds drone seeds into cities.

The mask of memories mutates

through the ageless aches of love

to say something

as holy as melancholy.

Is this a lullaby of the faerie,

or embodiment of an eagle,

or a voyage within

an absurdist painting,

these tunes which

spiral the heart

from a sea loch to the sea.

Foraging

– for Kenny Hunter, Scottish sculptor

The magma migrates, forms

childhood memories to fossil bends,

where does an art work begin or end?

As long as you keep

your sculpture dancing

you can keep it from falling apart.

The forehead clay

in its personal ferocity

brings a spectrum of grace

what's written will happen

even if the night's awake.

Sculpt a hard cloud of social sacrifices

place it on a pedestal of the right height

for it to safe land on this soft tip of now.

Embryo

When you ask people

to say something random

they will mostly reply:

What do you want me to say?

They will never go:

The common arachnids

are spiders, scorpions, and ticks.

They find Jonathan Yeo’s painting

portrait of King Charles III

too red, too ghoulish.

In response to trope that the sun

never set on the British Empire

some recall Chartist Ernest Jones words

“and the blood never dried.”

We are used to snacking

on blood pudding for medallions.

Drinking blood is an ancient art

like the goddess Kali drinks

without a drop falling on the ground

the blood of Raktabeeja

so, no clone of demon spawns.

Red is innocent born.

These poems were written while the author was a resident poet at Stirling University, UK, as part of the Charles Wallace Writing Fellowship (2023-24).