‘Indira’ is a biography of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India who was assassinated in 1984, using the contemporary medium of the graphic novel. The final chapter in the novel views her last day – and the aftermath – through the eyes of her granddaughter Priyanka, from whose memories the account is partly recreated. On January 23, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally joined politics, being appointed the general secretary of the Congress Party for Uttar Pradesh East.

Excerpted with permission from Indira, Devapriya Roy and Priya Kuriyan, Westland.