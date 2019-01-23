The Congress on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the party’s general secretary for the Uttar Pradesh East region.

She is expected to take charge from the first week of February. The move is seen as her official entry into active politics.

A press release added that party chief Rahul Gandhi has appointed MP KC Venugopal as the All India Congress Committee general secretary. “He will continue in his role as the AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka,” the press release added.

Subsequently, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will no longer hold the post of Congress general secretary. “The party appreciates the contribution of Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary,” the Congress tweeted.

Gandhi also appointed Gwalior MP Jyotiraditya Scindia the All India Congress Committee general secretary for Uttar Pradesh West. Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was the party’s general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, will now take up the post in Haryana, the communique said.