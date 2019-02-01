Among the annoucements made in the Centre’s last budget before the general elections is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, a scheme that will give farmers with landholdings below two hectares Rs 6,000 annually as income support.

Superficially, this resembles Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme, an income support scheme launched in May 2018 that gives farmers Rs 4,000 per acre per season to help them pay for inputs such as seed, fertiliser and sowing. This amounts to Rs 8,000 per acre per year, Rs 2,000 more than the Centre’s scheme.

Unlike the Telangana scheme, the Centre’s scheme will not be on a per acre basis and will be limited to landholders with less than two hectares. Finance minister Piyush Goyal said that the income support will be transferred directly to farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. The first installment will be paid to farmers on March 31, just before the general elections. Annually, the scheme will cost the Centre Rs 75,000 crore, he estimated.

Other states have launched similar schemes, notably Odisha, Karnataka and Jharkhand. These are yet to be implemented. Since the launch of Rythu Bandhu, economists and think tanks have been recommending that it be rolled out on a national level, as an alternative to fiscally unsustainable loan waivers.

Here is a short reading list to understand how thinking around the scheme has evolved: