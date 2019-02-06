To the Soldier in Siachen

Come back

the snow is treacherous

come back

they are making you fight a treacherous war

you were not born in snow

you do not know snow, come back

I do not want you to fight that war in our name

I want you to rest, I want you to be able to feel your fingers

I want the snow in your veins to give way

for you to be able to breathe, to melt

into a corner, to sleep.

Come back.

Go home.

Go home to Dharwad

go home to Madurai, go home

to Vellore, Satara, Mysore

do not stay in the snow

go home to Ranchi, that war

is not for you to fight, that war

is not for us to give to you to fight

let not our name be ice, let it

not heave on your shoulders

do not let us steal your breath

the people there, the people of the snow

do not need us, they do not need you to fight

come back

you were not born to snow

you do not know the treachery of snow.

Go home

to the sun, to water, go home

to village nights

to the sweltering marketplace

to the noise of family homes

to the sweat of the Ghats

to the dust of the plains

to rest, go home.

May you never

have to see white like that again

may you never see a colour

become death in your very palm.



~~~

Mihirgulla

The 6th century Hun of Kashmir

was so known for his cruelty

that “people could tell of

the approach of his armies by

the vultures and crows that flew ahead of them.”

Kalhana wrote in his Rajatarangini

that the Hun was “a terrible enemy of mankind

who had no pity for children

no compassion for women

no respect for the aged.”

Mihirgulla’s reign,

all Kashmiris remember,

was a long night of massacre

that they thought would never end.

Does India know

as one more spring sharpened Jhelum’s air

the Hun took his own life?

(Thanks to Prem Nath Bazaz)

~~~

On Days Such As These

Early morning

sky

a no man’s blue

Wagah

not yet hostage

to its evening clamour

is quiet, laburnumed

with hope

on days such as these

across an unsolved sky

the azaan at Badshahi

and the ardaas at Harmandir Sahib

can hear each other.

~~~

He Was Born in 1948, So He’s

straight up Pakistani, not some

pre-Partition guy we can claim

as our own. Now the trouble is,

how do I wipe clean all those

evenings, growing up, when

drunk on his voice, we heard

“Afreen Afreen” losing all our

cares, not knowing Nusrat

was theirs.

~~~

When Shammi Kapoor Slides Down the Snow

in Junglee, shouting “Yahoo”, they tell you it’s Kashmir

but it is actually Kufri, near Shimla.

When Ranbir Kapoor climbs up the snow

in YJHD, all moonstruck, they tell you it’s Manali

but it is actually Gulmarg, in Kashmir.

So we’ve always got it wrong – granduncle or

grandnephew – and we’ve been like this for long

always Kashmir without Kashmiris, all for a song.

~~~

Aligarh

On 8th February, 2010, two men forced their way into Dr Ramchandra Siras’ house and shot a video of him in bed with another man. The next day, Siras, a professor of Marathi literature, was suspended by Aligarh Muslim University for “gross misconduct”. The Courts ruled against the university, giving Siras his job back. On 7th April that year, Siras died in a rented house under mysterious circumstances, a day before the official letter revoking his suspension arrived at his office.

Dr Siras,

in those nights

you must have felt loneliness like a drip

the walls of your room

held together by a faint song,

past loves sitting by you

combing the hours.

That poem, Dr Siras,where you ask the beloved moon

not to fear the dawn that separates us

where you seek consolation

even from shadows –

I read it last night on the terrace,

it held my hands, we will dance

as shadows dance, it let grass grow

under my feet, we will touch

as shadows touch, it hurt

my morning into dewdrops.

Dr Siras, in my Delhi barsati

the windows open onto a palash tree.

I was 27 when I first moved into it,

the landlord did not pause

at the word “bachelor”,

he only asked if I had “too many parties”.

I didn’t. I got the house.

But next time, Dr Siras

when I look for a place in this city

I’ll be older (I was born the year you got your PhD)

and they’ll pause at “marriage?”

I will try to draw respect from a right surname

from saying “teacher”

from telling them my birthplace

and will try and hide my feeling small under my feet.

You had said you were always unseen in the light of day.

What did you say, Dr Siras,

when you looked for that house in Durga Wadi?

What did you tell the neighbours:

Teacher, Professor, Poet?

What gives us this respect, Dr Siras, this contract with water?

In those nights

weighing this word in your hands

you must have felt weak, you must have

closed the windows to keep out the evening

you must have looked back, and hung the song in the air

between refusal and letting go.

(Thanks to Apurva M. Asrani, Deepu Sebastian Edmond and Ishani Banerjee)

Excerpted with permission from How Many Countries Does The Indus Cross, Akhil Katyal, The Great Indian Poetry Collective.