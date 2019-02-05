West Bengal has been in a state of tumult since Sunday evening, when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

That’s when a team of 40 CBI officers arrived at the home of Kolkata police commissioner Rajiv Kumar to question him about the progress in the investigation into the Saradha ponzi scheme. They claimed that he had failed to cooperate with the central agency. Since the scam is thought to involve senior members of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress party, it has been implied that Kumar is shielding people in high places.

But Mamata Banerjee described the CBI action as a coup against West Bengal, and went on the offensive. Within hours, she started a dharna to “save the Constitution”.

“I am ready to give my life,” she said, “but I will not compromise.”

The drama has inspired meme makers. One wag interspersed speeches of Prime Minister Modi with clips of Banerjee – who is known to her followers as “didi’ or elder sister – to create this remix.

Didi Didi Didi pic.twitter.com/IMx8CiJ21U — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) February 5, 2019

Banerjee’s idiosyncratic style was fodder for other jokes and meme makers as well.

Daughter : I will be home by 8 pm



Indian Mother at 8.01 : pic.twitter.com/OX1rKKix1G — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 4, 2019

BJP leader Sambit Patra forwarded the same clip that had been spun another way.

So very apt .. pic.twitter.com/yoiykTFqy6 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 4, 2019

Here’s another take on the same clip.

Me when uber eats says "your food is almost here " 😁😄#CBIvsMamata pic.twitter.com/NFPOo0BDkl — फोकटिया (@imshant) February 4, 2019

From the Bhakt Slayer FB page 😂😂😂 #SaveIndiaSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/eYCRWeI4vI — Agnivo Niyogi (অগ্নিভ নিয়োগী) (@Aagan86) February 4, 2019

Cartoonists had a field day too.

Kolkata police CBI memes and cartoons #KolkataPoliceCBI pic.twitter.com/QiC8IVKbFK — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) February 5, 2019

The caged parrot, too, made an appearance.