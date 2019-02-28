Early on Wednesday, Indians and Pakistanis learnt that their forces had been involved in a dogfight over the Line of Control. Later in the day, Pakistan announced that it had taken into custody a pilot of the Indian Air Force.

This followed India’s “non-military pre-emptive” air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in the Balakot area of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early on Tuesday morning. The Jaish had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Amid the jingoism and cries for retaliation and war on social media, many people, not only from India and Pakistan, demanded that the two nuclear-armed should de-escalate the situation and sort out their differences. The hashtage #SayNoToWar began to trend around the world, as social media users emphasised the futility of war.

Both Pakistan and India facing a tough time, It's our Responsibility to promote Peace👍#SayNoToWar pic.twitter.com/cHvhBnDXT2 — Farrukh Shahzad ART (@FarrukhFL) February 27, 2019

People who want war

1. Terrorists

2. Unethical politicians

3. Weapons sellers

4. Those ignorant of history & blinded by hate

5. Rich companies looking to capitalise



People who don't want war

1. Soldiers & their families

2. Humans

3. Future generations#SayNoToWar — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) February 27, 2019

Those who celebrate war will not participate in the war, those who participate in the war, will never celebrate war.#SayNoToWar — Haroon (@TheRealHaroon) February 27, 2019

I can't even see these 2 pics (mother of soldiers of India & Pakistan).

Don't know how much pics we will see if there is war.#SayYesToPeace #SayNoToWar pic.twitter.com/9rxF5dG8bw — Dhawal Odedra (@Dhawal_Odedra) February 27, 2019

Aurat Azadi March, Pakistan, reaches out to Indian women with a message for peace. Women & children suffer the most in wars started by men. #SayNoToWar Hamay jang nahi aman chaey, humay bombs nahi qalam chaey. Let's build a peaceful world for our children on both sides of border. pic.twitter.com/rxXDV814Db — Aurat Azadi March Isb (@AuratAzadiMarch) February 27, 2019

Let us encourage peace...



" There is no path to Peace. Peace is the only Path



Mahatma Gandhi#Abhinandan #SayNoToWar pic.twitter.com/8uUxNwRijj — Roshan (@roshan_srm) February 27, 2019

One Twitter user pointed out that even Taliban in Afghanistan was speaking of peace, as were long-time enemies US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un at a summit in Hanoi.

Taliban speaking of peace, Trump setting some kind of example of de-escalation. India, Pak, pull up your socks. You can do better. #SayNoToWar — Akanksha Kapoor (@akankshakapoor) February 27, 2019

Others noted that war hurts children.

Other side of the picture of two nuclear powers.#SayNoToWar pic.twitter.com/5ftpGjbrtT — Anas Khan (@AnasKha98716966) February 27, 2019

People of both Pakistan and India want Peace#SayNoToWar pic.twitter.com/skjJZ7vzzK — Farrukh Shahzad ART (@FarrukhFL) February 27, 2019