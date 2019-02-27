The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that there was no new incident of violence against Kashmiris after February 22, when the top court had taken cognisance of a plea seeking intervention to prevent alleged attacks on Kashmiri students following the Pulwama suicide bombing, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court on February 22 sent notices to the Centre and 10 states asking for their responses on the petition filed by advocate Tariq Adeeb. The top court had directed the governments to take action against the accused and submit a report on the matter. Later that day, the Centre had issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories directing them to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission by Attorney General K K Venugopal, who claimed no fresh incident of violence against Kashmiris was reported since February 22.

The bench said no further orders were required at this stage in view of the Centre’s submissions and posted the plea for further hearing after two weeks. The Supreme Court asked states that have not filed their responses to do so within a week.

Several Kashmiri students were reportedly harassed and beaten up in Dehradun and other parts of the country after the terror attack in South Kashmir in which 40 security personnel were killed. Since then, many Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand have temporarily left the state. Nearly 300 Kashmiri students have fled to Jammu and Delhi from colleges in Uttarakhand after large-scale eviction from their campuses.

The central government, however, had said there was no such harassment of Kashmiri students.