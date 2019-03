After The War

At the end of the war

When the counting of dead bodies

began, the Pandavas and the Kauravas

beat their brows together in horror.

“Why did we fight at all?” asked

the Pandavas. “How did

they die?”, asked the Kauravas.

“Whose cruel deed was this?”,

enquired the Pandavas. “Who

was behind it?”, enquired

the Kauravas. “Aren’t we kin?”,

Pandavas wondered. “Aren’t we

neighbours?”, wondered the Kauravas.

“Our rivers are the same,” said

the Pandavas. “Or languages

are the same,” said the Kauravas.

“Our house was on the

other bank of the river,”

remembered the Pandavas.

“Ours too,” echoed the Kauravas.

“The same earth, the same water,

the same sky. The same food,”

Pandavas sang in a chorus.

“The same tree, the same blood,

the same pain, the same dream,”

Kauravas took up the refrain.

Then they polished their guns

and began shooting one another.

(Written soon after the Kargil War between India and Pakistan)

The Soldier’s Soliloquy

We the unwilling

Led by the unqualified

To kill the unfortunate

Die for the ungrateful

– Found on the tombstone of an American soldier in Vietnam

There is blood on my hands.

The nation says it is foe’s;

I say it is man’s.

His fall still haunts my vision.

I wanted to hug him,

ask him about his family and children

But I was scared of him

as much as he was of me.

Who created that fear?

Those who created borders.

Our real enemy.

I want to apologise to his kin,

to kneel before his offspring

I looked into his eyes before I shot him.

Some cruelty there would have been an excuse.

But no; only pity, friendship, grief.

What would he have recalled

as he fell, his hand on his chest?

The bitter sweetness of the wild berry

picked on his way to school?

The song he had sung with

his friends while young?

The last letter he had written

To his beloved? His mother’s dim eyes

peering into the village-lane?

The chill breeze on the ripe cornfield?

His sister’s scream as she

watched his coffin descend from the van?

Soldiers should have no sentiments.

Only the long walk along the desert

that scorches every question when it sprouts.

Only the silence of the lambs that can hear

nothing but the shepherd’s commands.

Only the pang and the angst of the bull

as the cleaver severs his neck.

Farewell to the heroic ballads.

No heaven awaits me

We will sip venom from the same cup in hell,

sleep on the same bed of thorns.

We will weep together

sharing the same impossible dream

of a world without borders.

(Translated from Malayalam by the poet )

The Plea

(Based on an incident in the Syrian civil war where an old woman, distributing fruits to government soldiers, pleaded for the life of radical democrats)

My darling son,

Have this orange

Don’t kill Gafoor

He is my grandchild.

My darling son,

Have this apple

Leave Ishmael alone:

He is my kin.

My darling son,

Have these grapes

Don’t harm Orhan

He is my neighbour.

My darling son,

Have these olives

Please spare Nissar

He is a human being.

Shoot this old hag

I don’t want to live

Where freedom dies.

Kill god too

God has no place

Where hatred rules

My language got

Splattered with her blood.

I wrote this with words

Pierced by shrapnel

That is why this poem bleeds.

If poetry is witness,

It will have to breathe poison.