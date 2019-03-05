India-Pakistan tensions

Unanswered questions

Neither government is going to clear doubts regarding their operations (“Extent of damage and delayed response in Pakistan: What we still don’t know about Balakot airstrikes”). How many or whose planes were lost in whose territory will remain in the realm of conjecture. It will also not be known what damage was done to Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror infrastructure. What is known is that the precious lives of 40 CRPF jawans were lost. Now both the governments may be fabricating facts for public consumption. – Vijayachandran Paranthaman

***

There are tall claims that 300-350 terrorists (Amit Shah pegged it at 250) had been killed in the Air Strike by India at Balakot on February 26. As expected, Pakistan denied this. But no official statement was released on the exact number of casualties, just vague claims about a “large number”. This leaves large scope for post-truth rhetoric, misinformation and speculation that could flare up emotions.

Irresponsible elements in the media are playing with the psychological health of our society and spreading baseless and sensational news merely for TRPs. The media is supposed to offer objective and rational analysis but has failed to do so time and again, including after November 2016 demonetisation announcement, where it unquestioningly echoed the changing objectives of the Modi government without questioning them.

Even if the IAF Air Strike did kill 300-350 or even far more number of terrorists, the achievement cannot wipe off the negative things done by the Modi government, including the demonetisation-related hardships and his failure to reign in mob violence. But Bhakts will swayed by false images and will never stop to think it possible that they are mistaken in assessing Modi. Meanwhile, print and electronic Media will keep on amplifying unconfirmed information, leading to war-mongering. Now, if any Una, Dadri or Kathua-like situation is repeated, I humbly request these reporters and their editors to think twice before enjoying their seven-course meal that night. – Rajeev Joshi

***

Political warfare

I salute my armed forces but shun the BJP government’s futile efforts to use the situation to get votes (“IAF strikes: Political triumphalism over tactical success makes India lose sight of strategic goals”). Shame on party leaders for exploiting national security and national health for their hunger for power. – Kashinath Hazare

***

Perception battle

We are a democracy, Pakistan is not (“How Imran Khan stumped Narendra Modi in the perception battle over air strikes”). We have lost a lot of military personnel in so many years because of Pakistan’s policy of breeding terror hubs and bleeding India with a thousand cuts. The BJP government has done a fine job (though aligning with Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Democratic Party in Kashmir was a blunder, but I am sure they have realised that). They have isolated Pakistan globally. They don’t need your counsel on foreign policy to take each step. It’s alright to be critical of government policy but to advise them on who must do what is pushing it a bit too far. – Milan

***

The article is misguided and short of facts. While there is wide perception that India has played its part militarily and diplomatically in an admirable manner, this writer has twisted all facts. While a majority of countries have castigated Pakistan for harbouring terrorism, it stands with little reason that your writer perambulates to conclude that Modi has failed. This is gutter journalism of the worst sort. – Mohanram Subbarao

***

I was surprised to read this article by Sruthisagar Yamunan. The author seems to be in the club of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Please discontinue such articles otherwise your site will find more and more people like me who once loved the publication but are scared now. – Bholanath Rindani

***

Scroll.in articles are always against the government. It’s disgusting. – Ashlesha Bedagkar

***

I am ashamed of Scroll.in’s anti-India reporting. May better sense prevail on you! – Nishant Sharma

***

I am amazed at the mediocrity and stupidity of the analysis. Please get this straight. India is not fighting a perception battle over air strikes. It is fighting decades-old pestering issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. By merely returning our soldier, as it should, Pakistan is not changing any perception about its lack of seriousness in fighting terror. That will not change unless it acts decisively to prevent the use of its soil for terrorism and to end all support to terrorists. – Vidyadhar Joshi

***

The highest levels of the government, as a matter of strategy, particularly with the IAF pilot in enemy hands and the enemy begging to open a negotiating front, chose lower-level diplomats to apply and maintain pressure. Imran Khan pretended that the Pulwama attack didn’t happen. What peace is he going to discuss when, at this very moment Pakistan, is firing guns and mortars across the LOC? Clearly, you deliberately refuse to see Imran Khan’s peace overture is an under-handed attempt to open talks about Jammu and Kashmir with the help of the fifth column. The Indian defense forces are unchained finally and the red line bluff has been called. I guess we should leave you with your perception pre-occupation. – Asit Dutta

***

You guys are really shameless. You are pulling down this country to pull down Modi. – Kajal Kamal

***

Yes, Imran gets credit but why should Modi reveal the details of the strike? I live in the US and remember my friends who fought in Vietnam. And one of them laughed at the inanity of the media to demand such actions. You have to treat it as business as usual. As a tennis coach I will tell you, a poker face does more harm to the opponent than anything else. – Arun Jetli

***

Media role

When our IAF pilot was standing face to face before the inimical Pakistan Army, answering the questions bravely and refusing to divulge more than absolutely necessary, our media was opening the entire dossier of his personal and professional life before the enemy (“The Readers’ Editor writes: After Pulwama, IAF strike, media did not ask even the obvious questions”). How wise was it? And it is not the first time. During the Mumbai blasts, the movement of our troops was telecast, helping terrorists. How wise was that? Now, videos were circulated on social media showing the captured pilot in Pakistan. Who is to be blamed? Readers are taken for granted and fed with garbage. Please stop it. We were better off with Doordarshan. – Bibek

***

The real reason why people are branding journalists as anti-nationals for challenging the government is the media itself. I am a regular leader of various media outlets and it is very clear that each support and oppose certain political parties. I say this based on the ratio of articles published for and against the government. For example in the last two years if you look at the number of articles that were published against BJP versus for BJP by Scroll.in, it will be very clear on why people brand it as anti-national.

Because you pick a side and promote that side, readers also pick sides. All actions and choices will have an equal and opposite reaction. I am not a Modi Bhakt, this is my honest feedback. – Varun

***

When a government tells you something, what else you need? Who are you and why should the government show you proof? All of a sudden you ask some random questions without any research and without understanding the context and expect an answer, as if you are the decider. A nation is bigger than you and your questions and certain disclosures will come with serious diplomatic and security concerns. Let common sense prevail. I believe that our security forces need not disclose anything to journalists who want to publish it to get attention.

The Army can have its secrets. Please adopt journalism with principles. Please do not mislead people. – Srihari VK

***

The Indian media has to a large extent become slaves to fake nationalists and their diktats, which in turn is a great risk to democracy. A handful of journalists still have the guts to speak out the truth. God save our country. – Joseph Sebastian