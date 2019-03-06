The stress of a night during wartime

Sivaramani

The stress of a night during wartime

will make adults

out of our children.

Because of

every blood-soaked, faceless human corpse

that’s hurled across

the passage of their mornings

lovely as a tiny sparrow’s

and the smashed ramparts falling

on their lively laughter,

our little boys have

ceased to be little boys.

The report of a lone gun

on a star-lit night,

smashing the silence and exploding,

reduced to naught

the meaning of all children’s stories.

And in the brief daytime remaining,

they forgot how to make chariots

from thorn apple seeds

or to play hopscotch.

To shut the wicket gate before nightfall,

to recognise any unusual barking of the dogs,

to refrain from asking questions

and to remain silent when

the question had no reply –

later, in herd-like fashion,

they learnt it all.

Wantonly ripping out a moth’s wings

and turning staves and twigs into guns

to kill a friend, thinking of him as the enemy,

became our children’s sport.

Amidst the stress of a night during wartime,

our children had

turned into “adults.”

~~~

Done for by war

Paamathi

On all the lands that you and I

must traverse from tomorrow,

only our national flag will remain.

With trash heaps over spots where

babies and thistles have been buried

together, my country has become

a jungle of corpses.

Is it in the eyes of that crazed dog,

battened on human flesh, that i must

look for my comrades’ nationalist fervour?

Is it among thousands

of these tombstones that i must

celebrate my freedom?

Grant reprieve.

Let one human survive at least.

Grant reprieve also to a blood-filled pen

so that it may write of my land ruined by war

to bring us awareness of human love.

On flowers that bloomed this morning, their pollens,

I must write of bloody sorrows scabbed over

in the night; and of blind men crazed with lust

for state power and lethal arms.

It’s time for a new world

to be born. We need

a community where all arms have been interred

and death sentences have surpassed murders;

which propounds only that equality

which is full of human decency

and innocent of racial difference –

such a world must arise.

How were we done for in this war?

What did we lose?

What did we gain?

On the walls lining our streets,

we must set down

the history of these heinous men.

~~~

A few additional blood-notes

Anar

Though used to seeing blood

regularly every month,

I am still shocked and flustered

when my child runs to me howling

with a slashed finger.

As though I am seeing it now for the first time,

this blood, expressing helplessness,

craves my compassion – and distress.

Blood from a raped woman, though,

might grow cold and drip

like the revolting blood

from a dead wasp’s carcass; or flow

in the sticky, moist colour of her life.

Blood pours

from the body of a murdered child –

quite silently,

quite innocently.

Those who shed the most blood

and those who caused the most

bloodshed on the battlefield

have been honoured by our leaders,

promoted to high positions.

Feelings of the supplicant human soul

under intense punishment

have hurled themselves and shattered

on the blood-stained walls

of torture camps.

The blood scent of vengeance,

the blood stench of predation,

the same blood that congeals on the crazed streets,

the same blood that has seeped and dried on the walls of mausoleums –

as death’s indelible traces,

they stalk me endlessly.

Translated from the Tamil by N Kalyan Raman.