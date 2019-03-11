In The Days of War

Zeeshan Sahil

In the days of war,

love becomes simpler

and life tougher.

A soldier can take your life

in exchange for a packet of cigarettes

and for a bar of fragrant soap

that you give a girl,

you can procure

her smile, her body.

In the days of war,

people forget how

to draw lines

between explosion and an outcry

between a neighbour and a spy.

Hollow shafts become homes,

brightness becomes a blackout.

The papers write history

and death, its own name,

everywhere.

In the days of war,

the sun does not rise,

The world over, it is always night.

~~~

War

Balraj Komal

Fearsome voices arose in the dark

and smoke unfurled into the wind

A whiteness, as if of death, writhed

from horizon to horizon

and then all at once

every corner thundered with tears

A mother beat her chest until she fainted.

A sister, teary-eyed,

was still hoping.

A child, wishing for a toy as a present,

slept with his head on the doorstep.

An innocent face, its head at a window,

continued to dream.

Those eyes had been waiting for a long time.

They kept waiting.

And a whiteness, as if of death, kept writhing

from horizon to horizon.

Translated from the Urdu by Himadri Agarwal.