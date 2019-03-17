Hounded by spam messages from a retail store chain you shopped at five years ago, or a burger joint where the cashier politely asked for your phone number while printing the bill?

Well, you are not alone.

Around 96% of Indians receive unwanted text messages every day, according to a survey of over 12,000 people by the online community platform LocalCircles. Nearly half of the respondents get between four and seven such messages in a day.

Source: LocalCircles

Last July, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India laid out penalties for businesses and mobile service providers for spamming users with text messages. Individuals can now even sign up for a “do not disturb” list – simply DND – that claims to keep away spam messages.

However, the majority of the respondents in the LocalCircles survey said they receive spam texts even after signing up for DND. Only 6% found DND effective.

Source: LocalCircles

“SMS is a low-cost way of sending across information, and is hence very popular among a variety of businesses,” the survey report said. With elections in India due next month, spam texts are bound to become more frequent as political campaigning heats up, it added.

The survey also showed that instead of better guarding their users’ privacy, telecom companies are busy spamming them. About 50% of the respondents said they receive spam from their own telecom service provider.

Most of the SMS spam is from real estate companies, followed by banking and insurance offers, the survey found.

Source: LocalCircles

This article first appeared on Quartz.