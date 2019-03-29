In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party was alive to the fact that if it won, a very large section of the population would be coming of age on its watch. After all, more than 50% of India’s population is under the age of 25. Accordingly, its election manifesto elaborated in detail the party’s plan for higher education, skills education and employability.

In addition to enhancing students’ employability, the manifesto emphasised reforming regulatory bodies, giving greater autonomy for higher educational institutions and establishing closer links between the private sector and public education. The BJP-led government was the first to frame major policies with international university rankings in mind and had stated its intention to do so in the manifesto.

Here are some of the major promises made and what progress was made them.

Higher and Professional Education

But the strongest links were created by further opening up public education to private funding. The government set up the Higher Education Finance Agency – a non-banking finance company – with the objective of raising funds for infrastructure and research from the market. Educational institutions that had relied on government grants for expansion were asked to borrow from the agency instead.

Needs assessment exercise to identify future needs across sectors and developing appropriate courses for higher education, to ensure that the country has adequate manpower for every sector, both established and emerging, in the economy

Will provide autonomy with steps to ensure accountability for institutions of higher learning.

Will raise the standard of education and research, so that Indian universities get on par with the top global universities and find their place in the global league.

The University Grants Commission will be restructured and it will be transformed into a Higher Education Commission rather than just being a grant distribution agency. Status: After several false starts, government drafted a highly controversial bill in 2018 to abolish the University Grants Commission and replace it with Higher Education Commission of India. In the original Bill, the new body was not given the existing one's funding functions. The ministry was forced to reconsider after public outcry. The bill is yet to be tabled.

BJP will set up a National Commission on Education to report in two years on the state of education and the reforms needed. Based on the report, BJP will implement a National Education Policy.

Status: Two committees were formed. The recommendations of the first one were rejected; the second is yet to submit its report.

Vocational and skills training and apprenticeships