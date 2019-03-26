In its 2014 election manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party declared that women were “nation builders” and dedicated a large portion of its promises to them. The manifesto claimed that women’s security is a precondition for women’s empowerment, and listed a range of steps it would take to make women more secure and to provide them with more opportunities to be economically empowered.

Scroll.in takes a look at how many of those promises have been fulfilled in the past five years of the BJP government:

Providing 33% reservation for women in parliamentary and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.

Status: Since the Women’s Reservation Bill lapsed in Parliament in 2014, there has been no progress on it. In fact, women make up only 11% of the current Lok Sabha, and BJP had offered only 8% of its tickets to women candidates during the 2014 election.



Launching a national campaign called Beti Bachao Beti Padhao for saving the girl child and educating her.

Status: The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was launched in 2015 with the aim of addressing India’s warped child sex ratio. However, of the Rs 648 crore allocated towards the scheme since its launch, 56% has been spent on advertising and publicity, and only 25% has been disbursed to the states for actual implementation on the ground.

Setting up dedicated industrial training institutes for women, and setting up women wings in other such institutes.

Status: There was a boom in the establishment of new industrial training institutes across the country in 2015, and in 2017 the government announced plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore towards improving the quality of these institutes. But no special provisions were announced for industrial training institutes dedicated to women.



Strict implementation of laws related to women, particularly those related to rape.

Status: In April 2018, the government introduced the death penalty for those convicted of raping children below the age of 12, but no particular moves were made to improve the implementation of existing laws related to women.

