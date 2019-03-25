“चमचों की राजमाता “सोनिया गाँधी”अपने दिनों में कांग्रेस को मजबूत बनाती हुई ,,,,,,,,,,,कुछ दुलर्भ फोटो चमचों की आँखें चकाचौंध करने के लिए…तौबा तुम्हारे ये नजारे” (“The leader of bootlickers ‘Sonia Gandhi’ is making Congress strong in her country. Some rare pictures to dazzle the eyes of bootlickers. Gosh what an image).” That is the caption being shared with a set of images purporting to be photographs of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Several users on Facebook have these images over the past 24 hours, including on a Facebook group called We Support Narendra Modi 2019.

James Bond movie

The photographs are actually of Swedish actress Ursula Andress on the sets of the first Bond movie Dr No. The man pictured with Andress is Scottish actor Sean Connery, the first actor to portray the fictional character of British spy James Bond.

Alt News had debunked this set of images last year when it was viral with the identical claim that the woman in the photographs was Sonia Gandhi. A Google-reverse image search, however, proved otherwise.

Play

We have often observed that misleading images are shared on social media as Sonia Gandhi’s photographs. Recently, we debunked a photoshopped image that attempted to show Gandhi sitting on a man’s lap. Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon’s photograph has also been used to claim it is the image of a young Sonia Gandhi as a “bar waitress”. A photograph of Marilyn Monroe was morphed with Sonia Gandhi’s face, calling her a “bar dancer”.

This article first appeared on Alt News.

