The first-ever image of a black hole was released on April 10. According to reports, the photograph was captured by 200 scientists at the Event Horizon Telescope, a network of eight radio telescopes across the globe.
A black hole is a region in space with a gravitational force so intense, even light cannot escape.
As the world marvelled at this feat, internet users wasted no time in getting to their favourite work – creating hilarious memes.
An uncanny number of people thought the black hole resembled doughnuts.
It’s not an overstatement to say that Brexit has been hard on the people of the United Kingdom.
Mumbai Police’s meme-game has always been strong.
An Interstellar fan is convinced that Christopher Nolan did it first.
Literary nerds found an instant connection between the black hole image and JRR Tolkien’s work.
There’s always a cat meme, no matter what the topic.
Here’s what happened when black hole characteristics met a popular tweet format.