The first-ever image of a black hole was released on April 10. According to reports, the photograph was captured by 200 scientists at the Event Horizon Telescope, a network of eight radio telescopes across the globe.

A black hole is a region in space with a gravitational force so intense, even light cannot escape.

This is the first ever photo of a black hole, unveiled today after a decade of work by scientists https://t.co/6mFoo6ktyc pic.twitter.com/0nD8R5mVeQ — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 10, 2019 https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/1115964886687854593

As the world marvelled at this feat, internet users wasted no time in getting to their favourite work – creating hilarious memes.

My face when I saw the black hole pic.twitter.com/yIbCpQkbUW — Jacob Aron (@jjaron) April 10, 2019

An uncanny number of people thought the black hole resembled doughnuts.

I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe — Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) April 10, 2019

Who are you trying to fool ? pic.twitter.com/rf98t2QdpL — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 10, 2019

It’s not an overstatement to say that Brexit has been hard on the people of the United Kingdom.

Hands up who thought we’d know what a black hole looked like before we found out what Brexit looked like? — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) April 10, 2019

Not as far away as you think: 55 million light years. That's close to the #brexit date isn't it? — René de Vries (@redevries) April 10, 2019

Mumbai Police’s meme-game has always been strong.

An Interstellar fan is convinced that Christopher Nolan did it first.

Literary nerds found an instant connection between the black hole image and JRR Tolkien’s work.

Did they find a #BlackHole or the Eye of Sauron? pic.twitter.com/M2w0pb6BmO — Jennifer Wallace (@WatchMeDesign) April 10, 2019

There’s always a cat meme, no matter what the topic.

Here’s what happened when black hole characteristics met a popular tweet format.