Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face outages across the globe
Facebook has not yet commented on the disruption.
Facebook faced a global outage on Sunday. The desktop version of the social networking giant was not working for some users in India, but the mobile app remained unaffected. Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp users too were facing problems, reported The Verge.
Down detector, a website that tracks outages, said users were affected mostly in parts of the United States, Malaysia and Turkey. It is not yet known what caused the outage. Facebook is yet to comment on the disruption.
In March, Facebook had suffered its biggest outage. Facebook was inaccessible for several users for over the course of an entire day. Some users had complained that they were having trouble posting on the site, while others had said they were not able to log in at all.
Several social media users took to Twitter on Sunday to complain and in some cases, make fun of the outage.