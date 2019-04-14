Facebook faced a global outage on Sunday. The desktop version of the social networking giant was not working for some users in India, but the mobile app remained unaffected. Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp users too were facing problems, reported The Verge.

Down detector, a website that tracks outages, said users were affected mostly in parts of the United States, Malaysia and Turkey. It is not yet known what caused the outage. Facebook is yet to comment on the disruption.

In March, Facebook had suffered its biggest outage. Facebook was inaccessible for several users for over the course of an entire day. Some users had complained that they were having trouble posting on the site, while others had said they were not able to log in at all.

Several social media users took to Twitter on Sunday to complain and in some cases, make fun of the outage.

how twitter feels when instagram, facebook and whatsapp are down pic.twitter.com/flqYSCWSa5 — Abdulla (@ALMESHAIKHI79) April 14, 2019

instagram, whatsapp & facebook getting down togetherpic.twitter.com/U5dkqgRYp8 — nabihah (@thisisnabihah) April 14, 2019

Facebook, instagram and whatsapp didn't want to see any GOT8 spoiler, so they blocked everyone 😂 #FacebookDown #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZtpcZIYYWf — Kol 🙌🙌 (@Victorkolade20) April 14, 2019