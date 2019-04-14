Could Bappi Lahiri be a sweet? Deepika Padukone a cupcake? Vadivelu, ice cream? Sure thing, says Twitter.

On April 8, an account created a Twitter thread juxtaposing images of American pop icon Mariah Carey with whisks the colour of her clothes.

mariah carey as whisks: a thread pic.twitter.com/LoRSNAO0Yc — 𝙯𝙖𝙘𝙝 (@breakdownzach) April 8, 2019

Once the thread blew up on Twitter, several users began creating similar threads. In India, a thread featuring Bappi Lahiri in his multicoloured outfits alongside equally flashy Indian sweets went viral.

Bappi Lahiri as desi sweets: A Thread pic.twitter.com/m9NQ68djhA — BuzzFeed India (@BuzzFeedIndia) April 12, 2019

Someone did a similar thread with Tamil comedian and actor Vadivelu and Indian ice cream bars.

Vadivelu as kuchi ice: a thread pic.twitter.com/4MoKbqRJgD — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) April 13, 2019

The idea is not, however, new. A 2015 Twitter account from India simply existed to reimagine Deepika Padukone as a cupcake.

Here are some other examples of international celebrities whom Twitter fondly compared to just about anything. Starting with the most morbid, here’s Beyonce.

Beyoncé as Electric Chairs: a thread pic.twitter.com/GMEMOkie2R — sean (@thestanfiles) April 13, 2019

Roger Federer as flowers: a thread pic.twitter.com/XXVH0cG7eI — DV (@takematchpoints) April 13, 2019

A great many celebrities somehow found themselves resembling snacks. So, Hollywood heartthrob Henry Cavill became Pringles potato chips, Benedict Cumberbatch became Doritos tortilla chips, and Chris Evans got donuts.

Nadine Lustre as Pringles: a thread pic.twitter.com/a7aYo9rMUi — I am goat (@SADmanthaxx) April 13, 2019

Music stars got some twisted variations such as these, starting with a most obvious pun.

The Beatles as actual beetles: a thread pic.twitter.com/CtzBuDpH1u — 𝐊𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐚 (@LoverboyMacca) April 14, 2019

David Bowie as Fancy Decorative Chairs: a Thread pic.twitter.com/eV6ToHy1Gw — aleister the cyber fiend (@maybeimtheone) April 14, 2019

solange as ikebana arrangements: a thread pic.twitter.com/JplBectLEo — taj. (@FUTUREPLANSSS) April 13, 2019

exo as crowns ; a thread pic.twitter.com/xhL1WIOstq — camille (@baekyown) April 14, 2019

When the joke got stale, Twitter found ways to keep the thread alive.

Duterte as trash: a thread pic.twitter.com/DrycniQowY — Pat (@SabiNiDok) April 13, 2019

Harry styles and Leonardo dicaprio as each other , a thread pic.twitter.com/vTiJyz6pP5 — Bianka (@Addictedtosty1) April 13, 2019