The Big Story: Turncoats



When Narendra Modi became the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official candidate in 2013, several public commentators who had criticised the then-Gujarat Chief Minister for his role in the 2002 riots suddenly had a new pitch: why don’t we give Modi a chance? (A phrase that, of course, would be repeated a few years later for Adityanath).

The thinking went like this: the Congress had seemingly presided over a disastrous few years, with corruption scandals, stubbornly high inflation, policy paralysis and an atmosphere that seemed unfriendly to foreign capital. Modi, with the mirage of the Gujarat development model, was promising to fix all of those economic problems.

Moreover, he was focusing on the right things, at least as far as this set of thinkers was concerned. The central pitch of the Modi campaign was development. Among the taglines of his campaigns was “Sabka saath sabka vikas” (Development for all).

Never mind that the BJP was capitalising on the riots in Muzaffarnagar, that Modi was going around complaining about the Congress’ pink revolution (a coded message that it was supporting beef exports and cow slaughter), that BJP candidates were even then saying that anyone criticising Modi should go to Pakistan.

Having to grapple with the realities of governance in Delhi would keep Modi’s majoritarian tendencies in check, the argument went, and that would mean economic growth without (too much) Hindutva. However, it did not pan out quite like that.

In an essay appearing in, of all places, Foreign Affairs, public commentator Gurcharan Das says he has now fallen out of love with Modi:

“There was no denying that Modi was a sectarian and authoritarian figure. But I knew that India’s democratic institutions were strong enough to prevail over those tendencies… A vote for the BJP was, in my mind, a calculated risk... Five years on, I am disillusioned. Modi has delivered only partially on his economic promises, and he has unconscionably polarized the country.”

Tavleen Singh, another commentator with a similar disposition, writes that many former believers in Modi have lost faith in him because of economics. Singh, however, insists that Modi’s continued popularity has nothing to do with Hindutva, and believes that the hate is only spread by his “closest associates”.

Meanwhile, another set of public thinkers has embraced people who have been dislodged from once-influential positions in the BJP’s leadership (Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, LK Advani, and even Nitin Gadkari), believing they represent a preferable option compared to Modi, despite their own majoritarian pasts.

Remarks such as this have been criticised by people who viewed such endorsements of Modi as a reflection of the privileged positions of the commentators, who believed that majoritarian politics was acceptable so long as it came with economic growth.

What does any of this mean for the actual elections though? As we noted earlier, Modi remains the front-runner, and is far and away the most popular prime ministerial candidate. Some economic conservatives may no longer support Modi, yet surveys seem to suggest the BJP has successfully made the election more about nationalism than the development that was once promised.

Two pieces might add a little more nuance to this.

Seema Chishti reporting on the BJP’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 pointed out that the party successfully intertwined development and Hindutva, pushing a narrative of Hindu victimisation and promising to fix that.

Gautam Mehta, in a paper for Carnegie, argues that the Sangh Parivar has pushed Modi closer towards economic populism, a move that would anyway have angered the party’s 2014 “libertarian-minded supporters”.

In other words, maybe it isn’t the give-him-a-chance Modi supporters who are ditching the prime minister. Instead, could it be that the BJP has shifted the ground so significantly that Modi no longer needs the support of the hold-your-nose-and-vote-for-BJP bunch at all?

