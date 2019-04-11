Welcome to The Election Fix. India’s Lok Sabha elections finally get going today, with the first phase of voting. Today on the newsletter we find the BJP clear front-runners, yet oddly panicky about the election. Plus we check in on the Election Commission and meet India’s first intersex Lok Sabha candidate.

India begins voting on Thursday in a Lok Sabha election that takes place over seven phases. The results are expected on May 23. After weeks of campaigning and commentary, voters finally head to the booths to deliver the real verdict (though there are still 42 days to go before we find out what that is).

What is clear, however, is that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party comes into this race as the front-runner.

Several opinion polls published in the days before voting started all predict that the BJP along with its allies will be comfortably ahead of the Congress coalition, even if some of them did not give the National Democratic Alliance an outright victory.

India’s lower house of Parliament has 545 seats, with a halfway mark of 272.

The CSDS pre-election opinion poll goes so far as to suggest that the BJP is not just the front-runner, but that it will improve its vote share compared to 2014, when one in three Indians voted for the saffron party. The survey report predicts that the BJP’s vote share will go up from 31% to 35%, even though it will not have the strike rate from five years ago, meaning it will ultimately get fewer seats.

The survey suggests that the BJP’s support had been declining after hitting a peak in May 2017, but that it suddenly recovered some of that lost ground. Although the CSDS sees the Congress also improving its vote and seat share, it predicts that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will be within striking distance of forming a government.

That appears to be the mood on the ground as well. Although the voices of voters can in some places suggest much more vocal criticism of Modi than in the early years of his tenure, for many the question soon becomes “if not Modi then whom?”’

But there is one data point that has given me pause before taking a BJP victory as a foregone conclusion. It’s neither from opinion polls nor from the voices of the people. It’s the BJP’s behaviour.

Most surveys and reporting seem to suggest that the BJP is returning comfortably. So why does the saffron party appear to be so jittery?

To some observers, the BJP seems a bit desperate. They cite Modi’s unusual address-to-the-nation for an anti-satellite missile, a biopic and webseries about him, an entire channel called NaMo TV devoted to his speeches, both Modi and party president Amit Shah making blatantly communal speeches and invoking dead soldiers to appeal for votes, and tax officers carrying out raids on opposition leaders. It seems as if the BJP scrambles to produce something new if its leadership seems to believe that it is unable to control the narrative for even two days.

One answer could be that the party, noticing its frontrunner status, is going in for the kill, hoping it will get a large enough mandate to make even more changes to India post-elections. Another might suggest that the party has “2004 paranoia”, a reminder of the time a proud BJP government firmly believed that it would come back to power but ended up losing.

Very few in the media, regardless of which way they lean, understand the Shah-Modi dynamic well, so it is hard to say which of these theories is valid.

Eventually, the results will tell us whether these moves have paid off. But since that is still nearly a month and a half away, expect more last-minute measures from the BJP and attempts to control the narrative.

Flashback

In Monday’s The Election Fix, we looked at the role the Election Commission has been playing in these polls. The EC stories continued, with the commission thankfully explaining to the Supreme Court that anonymity in political funding is not desirable. The Commission also decided to postpone until after the elections the release of Vivek Oberoi-starring PM Modi and any other biopics that could alter the level playing field.

On Wednesday, the commissin also said that NaMo TV, the channel devoted to showing the prime minister’s speeches, had also been restricted. But soon after, the commission spokesperson reversed her remarks, saying she had got them wrong and that the poll panel is still considering NaMo TV’s unusual regulatory question. Other complaints remain, such as Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh’s tenure or communal speeches.

Plus, Shoaib Daniyal has a story about the NITI Aayog asking bureaucrats to prepare notes for Modi about the places he is traveling to campaign in, despite the model code restricting the use of government servants only for official work.

Rest assured, the Election Commission stories are only going to continue.

This piece has everything you need to know about the first phase of elections, and also links to our reportage from the constituencies where polling takes place.

Reportage & policy

Opinion & analysis

The irony of BJP veteran LK Advani being hailed as the voice of reason has been pointed out by many people by now. But you should still read Mukul Kesavan in the Telegraph on the subject. “Just the sight of a woman, or a row of women, on the political stage is not enough,” writes Shruti Sharada on Feminism in India. “We need to look closely at where they are standing.” Raghuram Rajan offers a gameplan in the Times of India for how India can create jobs: “Any genuine reform programme will be too vast, and requires too much from the states, to be run entirely from the Prime Minister’s Office.” India’s Parliament is not truly representative, since its numbers have remained static despite major changes in the population. Reva Abrol and Prakhar Misra in the Hindustan Times argue that this situation cannot last and offer some suggestions about what can be done. Kabir Agarwal in the Wire flags an unexpected aspect of the BJP’s manifesto: Promising to make enrolment for a crop insurance scheme voluntary instead of mandatory as it is now for those who get cheap credit. The change might kill the scheme.

