The Big Story: Polar opposites

Once voting is done in South India on April 23, it will be even more apparent why that region sometimes feels like a different country from the rest of India. That’s because while all five southern states will have completed polling, many other parts of the country will not be done for a full month before results come in on May 23.

So how do things stand in the five states of the south: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (which also had an Assembly election) and Kerala?

Two data points from pre-poll surveys jump out.

The first comes from the Centre for Study of Developing Societies survey, in which respondents across India were asked whether they think the country is headed in the right direction.

The other comes from the CVoter pre-poll survey. Modi is tremendously popular around most of the country, with even states that went to the Congress in December like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh registering more than 60% satisfaction with his performance.

However, these were the figures for Modi’s popularity in the South:

Karnataka: 38.4%

Telangana: 37.7%

Andhra Pradesh: 23.6%

Kerala: 7.7%

Tamil Nadu: 2.2%

No wonder, then, that it feels like a different country altogether.

For a better sense of the reasons for this, read Rukmini S’ How India Votes column on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity, or lack thereof, in the South.

In the Election Fix a few weeks ago, we asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Congress President Rahul Gandhi would decide to contest from a seat in South India to bridge this gap. Only Gandhi took the challenge, standing for elections from Kerala’s Wayanad in addition to his pocket borough of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

But the narrative in the South is far removed from the Balakot-and-Babri conversation in the North, aside from Gandhi’s candidacy, and possibly the election in Karnataka where the BJP and the Congress, along with its ally the Janata Dal (Secular) are in a direct fight, .

With bigger battles over the finance commission and the impending Lok Sabha expansion up ahead, the results of these elections may further cement the feeling that the South is on a different track, with different concerns and needs, from the rest of the country.

Election titbits

Reportage, analysis and opinion

