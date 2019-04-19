Election watch: Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav to share stage in Mainpuri today
All of the day’s Lok Sabha poll updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place in five more phases until May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav will address a joint rally in Mainpuri on Friday. It will be the first time that Yadav and Mayawati will be sharing the stage since 1995.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the traders’ community in New Delhi while BJP President Amit Shah will address a rally in Gujarat’s Chhota Udaipur and Valsad districts on Friday.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Tapi district of Gujarat and Raichur and Chikodi in Karnataka while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Kanpur.
The second phase of voting concluded on Thursday with an estimated voter turnout of 68.66%. Violence was reported in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The father of a Malegaon blasts victim filed a plea to restrain Pragya Thakur from contesting elections. Omar Abdullah asked how she can contest polls if she is on bail on health grounds. Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also sparred on Twitter over the BJP leader, while Tehseen Poonawalla wrote to the EC and asked it to debar Pragya Singh Thakur. The BJP, however, defended its decision to field her
Live updates
10.52 am: Posters featuring an ailing Pragya Singh Thakur, the Malegaon blasts accused who is the BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, with the Congress slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ come up across Delhi, reports News18. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who undersigned the posters, shares one of them on Twitter. On Thursday, Thakur alleged that she was tortured when she was in custody.
9.55 am: The Election Commission said on Thursday that it was still reviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Latur, Maharashtra, earlier this month, to decide if it violated the Model Code of Conduct, reports The Indian Express. At a rally on April 9, Modi had urged first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the defence forces in the wake of the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike.
Read more here
Modi’s plea to first-time voters to dedicate votes to defence forces still under review, says EC
9.46 am: Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda says circumstances have forced him to contest the elections. “I have no ambition for anything but what I always said I am not going to retire from active politics,” he tell ANI. “I will sit by Rahul Gandhi’s side if he becomes Prime Minister,” he adds.
9.42 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the traders’ community in New Delhi today.
9.41 am: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha polls today, reports News18.
9.40 am: BJP President Amit Shah will address a rally in Gujarat’s Chhota Udaipur and Valsad districts today.
9.39 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Tapi district of Gujarat and Raichur and Chikodi in Karnataka today.
9.38 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Kanpur today. She will be campaigning for party candidate Srilrakash Jaiswal.
9.32 am: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s speeches have high “humour quotient”. “Rahul Gandhi’s speeches are known for two things. One is that he utters curses against Prime Minister Modi and second is that he is known for his jokes,” Fadnavis said at a rally in Sankhalim.
9.31 am: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday rejected the Congress’ Bhatinda Lok Sabha seat ticket to his wife Navjot Kaur, reports Hindustan Times. She had asked for a ticket from Chandigarh. “I am honoured by the offer, but I told the party that I will not be able to canvass in Bathinda for my wife while crisscrossing the country for the party’s campaign. It will not be fair to her or to the party,” said Sidhu.
9.27 am: A farmer in Mahisagar district of Gujarat on Thursday refused to give permission to Congress leader Hardik Patel to land as a helipad, reports NDTV. Patel had to cancel his helicopter ride at the last minute, and had to travel by road to Lunawada, around 100km from Ahmedabad, to address an election rally.
9.14 am: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav will address a joint rally in Mainpuri today. Yadav is contesting from Mainpuri. It will be the first time that Yadav and Mayawati will be sharing the stage since 1995. Akhilesh Yadav and and RLD chief Ajit Singh will also attend the rally.
8.50 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The second phase of voting concluded with an estimated voter turnout of 67.55%. The figure was revised to 68.66% at 8 am on Friday. Violence was reported in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Voters from several states complained of EVM malfunctions and that their names were deleted from electoral lists.
- The father of a Malegaon blasts victim filed a plea to restrain Pragya Thakur from contesting elections. Omar Abdullah asked how she can contest polls if she is on bail on health grounds. Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also sparred on Twitter over the BJP leader, while Tehseen Poonawalla wrote to the EC and asked it to debar Pragya Singh Thakur. The BJP, however, defended its decision to field her.
- The Election Commission warned Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for ‘Modiji ki Sena’ remark. It also banned Madhya Pradesh Congress’ campaign which uses ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan. The AIADMK, meanwhile, lodged an EC complaint against DMK leaders MK Stalin and Dayanidhi Maran.
- BSP chief Mayawati accused the EC of being anti-Dalit and claimed that Adityanath violated the EC ban on campaigning. The Congress also accused the EC of bias for suspending an official after PM Modi’s chopper was checked in Odisha.
- At an election rally in Karnataka, Modi asked if the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) vote bank was in Bagalkot or Balakot.
- The West Bengal Congress chief said his party will not seek TMC’s support to form government after the elections.
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi refused to give clarity on whether his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat.