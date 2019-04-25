If women marry their fathers, do they also give birth to their husbands?

Walking into fire – of course

that was stupid. But have you

never been there, so in love

you cannot spot violence?

Abandonment is easy,

a brother’s message, a waiting

carriage, no room for conversation.

What hurt:

The demand I raise my sons

to be good kings. I dreamt only

of human boys, good husbands.

What hurt:

I raised sons like him, thirsty

eyes following unknown father

to homes they’d never lusted for.

What hurts:

Three thousand years of this

story, and he is still god.

~~~

I have learned to speak of your selfishness

the way I speak of peeling paint on monsoon wall,

neither complaint nor judgment. Just quiet

acceptance, something I need

to point out the way everyone

in this mountain town says constantly,

“Do you hear that? The rain is coming!”

We plan our evenings around the lashing,

and yet at every street corner and bus stop,

temple and grocery shop, the constant

question, “Do you hear that?” As if

danger were not its own warning, as if

the sky weren’t loud enough without us.

~~~

A Fear of Particular Men

She: I am covered in stainless steel and clingfilm.

He: Is that the most naked you will ever be now?

She: My thigh is a valley abandoned by echoes

He: But echoes are born out of valleys.

She: I will never be brutal, but I want to feel free enough for

brutality.

He: And I am?

She: Free? Or brutal?

He: Must protection always be about war?

She: This is only a quiet locking of the door.

He: I thought gratitude was your favorite word.

She: Sometimes a butterfly becomes a caterpillar.

He: Are you abandoning color?

She: I am folding inwards, that is all.

He: Nature allows no do-overs.

She: So why do you get so many?

~~~

Serpentine

So many months later, you still crawl

the insides of my skin. When I say

shudder, I still mean you. Over months

of silence, you’ve burrowed deeper, still

surfacing at slightest temptation.

In Goa, they build snake-resistant

homes, floors free of friction,

an unbearable smoothness.

I was never smooth. And you

are still inside me, still

without permission.

~~~

There is No Bhadra in this Kali

This isn’t a red carpet. It is a tongue

rolled out in your welcome. Home

is seven steps away. Re-enter,

if you choose, but through the mouth.

(Do you dare to walk through? Do you

trust you will not be chewed to bits?)

Watch these pink corners curl in dryness

and disgust. They remember your throbbing,

your silence, each blood-drop turning demon.

This tongue is a mocking of gentle

devotees, a knowledge of hard flesh

against lips, the only destruction

worth memory. I lied. It isn’t

a doormat. But it is red, still.

~~~

For the Men who Swallow Their Wives Whole

Written at the Zeus temple in Athens, Greece

Wait for the hammering. It will begin

slowly. Beware of axes. They will burst

your head open.

(I was raised

to break out.)

I will win battles and cities,

health and horses, the highest

hill for my temple. You will fall,

eventually, in concentric circles.

(Don’t call me dear. I am

despite you.)

Friends bring me mirrors, remind me

of myself. I remain, mostly, in pieces,

the woman you swallowed,

fighting for space.

(I am my mother’s protest.)

I will be, eventually, a goddess

of olive branches. But first,

(and remember this): I will

burst your head open.

(When Metis was pregnant with Zeus’s child, he was told the child would go on to overpower him. Zeus swallowed Metis to prevent this, but soon after, he developed a splitting headache and the other gods to crack open his skull with an axe. Athena, Zeus and Metis’ daughter, emerged out of his head, fully formed.)

~~~

The Calm After the Storm

There is no more fear, only the knowledge

of rubble, the blank echo of high pitched

voices in once-bursting rooms. Rebuilding

is a theoretical possibility; we did not

plan for it. We talked only of storms

and so much damage. The empty light

fixtures have questions. The curtain rods

are trying to stand back up. We cannot

promise them a home again.

~~~

Yashodhara’s Enlightenment

Do you remember me still bleeding

while you fled, our son still learning

to cry? The gods, they say, silenced

your horses’ hooves. Seven years

of silence. Yellow robes, stone floors.

The son gurgling, asking, falling, giggling,

walking, upright and doubled over, prince

without king, infant without father. I, alone,

with his fears; you, alone, with your need

for something that outlasts us.

You ran with your pain, I stayed

with mine. This is the meaning

of parent. The world remembers

your Bodhi tree, mine was the harder

enlightenment: tight chest, whole eyes.

Siddhartha, we could have been more

than guilty desire, love cannot be

the opposite of faith. Give me your hand.

This matters. You are kindness now,

and forgiven. But I am my own refuge.

Excerpted with permission from A Kind of Freedom Song, Aditi Rao, Yoda Press.