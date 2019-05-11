In this episode, we listen to renditions of bandish ki thumri in the raag Desh followed by its Marathi version.

As is the case with compositions belonging to bandish ki thumri or bandhi thumri form, this performance also has its text closely interlinked with the syllables of the taal. This rendition is by Ram Marathe, known equally for his natya geet and khayal recitals.

Readers will recollect that we included this second track in our recently concluded series on Ektaal, a cycle of 12 matras or time units. Shruti Sadolikar Katkar interprets the same composition at a slightly slower pace.

The Marathi natya geet based on this thumri was included in the play Vidyaharan, written by KP Khadilkar. Songs for this play were originally composed by Bhaskarbuwa Bakhale. The first track features the iconic theatre personality Bal Gandharva.

The second interpretation is performed by the well-known vocalist Jyotsna Bhole.

An instrumental interpretation of this song is played on the next track by the harmonium exponent Govindrao Patwardhan. Listeners will note the melodic excursions into areas other than those conventionally associated with the main raag. This was done often in natya sangeet where the grammar of the raag was not an essential factor.

We conclude with a recital of the original and its Marathi adaptation by the popular vocalist Asha Khadilkar.

