The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale asking why he should not be sent to jail for failing to issue a public apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri in compliance with the court’s orders, Live Law reported.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said that Gokhale, by failing to follow the order, was mocking court proceedings.

The court has granted Gokhale a week to respond to the show cause notice, and said the matter will be heard next on September 3.

In July 2024, the High Court ruled that Gokhale made “incorrect, false and untrue” allegations about Puri, including claims that she had purchased property in Switzerland with disproportionate assets.

Puri had sued Gokhale, alleging that his social media posts were “defamatory, malicious and based on false information”.

In its verdict, the court had ordered Gokhale to apologise in a leading English daily and on his X handle. He was also directed to pay Rs 50 lakh in damages.

Gokhale subsequently sought to recall the July 2024 order , arguing that it was issued ex parte, or in his absence, after his counsel stopped appearing.

Meanwhile, Puri approached the High Court to demand that the order be enforced. She also filed a contempt of court case against Gokhale for not complying with the order.

In response, Gokhale's lawyer proposed submitting an apology in a sealed cover until his plea challenging the High Court’s order was decided. However, Justice Anish Dayal on May 9 dismissed the request and ordered Gokhale to issue a public apology in two weeks – or by May 23.

On Wednesday, Puri's lawyer pointed out that Gokhale was yet to comply with the court's order and should not be heard in the proceedings for the execution of the judicial directive until he apologises. Gokhale’s counsel admitted the order had not been followed and no appeal was filed against the May 9 ruling.

Puri’s lawyer suggested appointing a local commissioner to publish the apology on Gokhale’s behalf, but Gokhale’s counsel argued the apology is personal and must be made by him.

The court responded: “How will I enforce the direction? You are saying that I cannot do this. There are two options. One is that you say you cannot do it. Two, I have to put you in detention…. I am putting you to notice. If you don't publish then we will issue orders of detention.”

The judge also told Puri's lawyer that Gokhale was violating the court’s direction and thus in his view he should be sent to jail, as appointing a local commissioner to carry out the task would not amount to compliance.

On May 2, the court had declined to withdraw its order directing Gokhale to pay Rs 50 lakh.

On April 24, the High Court had also directed that the Rajya Sabha MP’s monthly salary of Rs 1.9 lakh be attached each month for failing to comply with the order to deposit Rs 50 lakh as damages.

Puri, a former assistant secretary-general at the United Nations and wife of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, had filed the defamation case in 2021. She argued that her reputation was tarnished by Gokhale’s “reckless and false allegations” regarding an apartment in Geneva.

Gokhale had questioned how Puri could afford the property on her income as a former Indian Foreign Service officer on deputation to the UN Conference on Trade and Development. He had also tagged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in his posts, calling for an Enforcement Directorate inquiry in the matter.