The Big Story: Middle path

It is now just a matter of days. The final phase of voting is on Sunday, May 19. That evening, once polling is done, we will get official exit polling data. On Thursday, May 23, the actual counting begins.

Let us begin today’s newsletter with a list of states, and the dominant parties in them:

West Bengal: 42 seats (Trinamool Congress)

Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats (Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress)

Odisha: 21 seats (Biju Janata Dal)

Telangana: 17 seats (Telangana Rashtra Samiti)

Altogether, that is 105 seats, out of the 543 going to the polls in the elections, the bulk of which are unlikely to go to either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (even if the latter does surprisingly well in Bengal and Odisha).

If you add Uttar Pradesh’s Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to this, as well as the Left (primarily expected to pick up seats in Kerala), one could conceivably see a situation where parties that are nominally equidistant from both the Congress and the BJP would end up with close to 130-140 seats.

In the event that the BJP and its allies do not come up with sufficient numbers to win a majority (272 seats), and the Congress is not in a place to dictate terms to other regional parties (i.e. less than 120 seats), this block will then be in pole position to make demands.

This is the hope of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR, as he’s known, made the smart decision to call elections in his state ahead of time last year, ensuring a landslide victory and the likelihood that he has swept Lok Sabha polls also.

He has taken this confidence beyond the state, making moves over the last week or so to meet or speak with a number of heads of parties that might comprise what is being called a “federal front”, with the rights of states relative to the Centre being the common interest.

Rao, who is still expected to support a BJP-led alliance at the Centre if need be, has not just been talking to non-aligned parties. He also made it a point to meet with Congress allies Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, both of which could considerably add to the final tally if they chose to break away.

KCR’s dream would be something like the United Front government of 1996-1998, when the Congress gave outside support to a coalition that was headed by the Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Deve Gowda. That it only lasted two years is another matter.

Of course, dreams of non-BJP, non-Congress fronts have always appealed to regional parties and the Left. But they generally tend to fall apart because of internal inconsistencies:

The Trinamool Congress would not want to work with Bengal rivals, the Left

The Telugu Desam would not want to work with Andhra rivals, YSR Congress

KCR might not want to work with Telugu Desam, whose leader Chandrababu Naidu tried to cobble his own alliance

In some ways, the rise of the BJP might end up resolving some of these internal challenges: the Left is no longer so threatening to the Trinamool in Bengal any more, for example, and the BJP threat has already convinced the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to work together in Uttar Pradesh.

Even so, unless the results are completely unexpected, it might be more important to view this block of parties through the prism of bargaining power.

None of these parties are likely to be in the driver’s seat themselves, and will pick their sides if one of the national parties is in position to stake claim. But if either the BJP or Congress-led alliances need their support, KCR’s outreach might have at least help put together some common interest in furthering the rights of states as a pre-condition for supporting any coalition.

Is the third front idea still alive?

Election titbits

