As the gruelling campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections came to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand for a two-day trip.
Meanwhile, news agency ANI posted some pictures of the prime minister on his way to the famous Kedarnath temple.
The red carpet at the temple site stood out – and the reactions were swift.
There were comments on the prime minister’s sartorial style as well.
And about what might have necessitated the red carpet.
Later, the news agency ANI released some more pictures, which, it said, were of the prime minister meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath. This led to immediate reactions, mostly based on Modi’s well-known love for the camera.
Others noted that while campaigning may have officially ended, the prime minister had seized the opportunity to grab some eyeballs and send a political message across.
Earlier in the day, the prime minister also posted a short video on Twitter.
The video prompted some BJP supporters to tweet their appreciation of the prime minister’s work ethic, with some mild ribbing from others.
The ubiquitous presence of the cameramen from ANI or Asian News International, India’s biggest television-news agency, also came in for a fair number of comments.
Earlier, Modi posted some pictures on Twitter, on his way to Kedarnath, prompting some humour about the digital camera he had claimed in an interview he possessed in the late-1980s.