As the gruelling campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections came to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand for a two-day trip.

Prayed at the Kedarnath Temple. Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/ox7LMCZmfi — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

Meanwhile, news agency ANI posted some pictures of the prime minister on his way to the famous Kedarnath temple.

Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering prayers at Kedarnath temple. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/9dtnL0rX6I — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019

The red carpet at the temple site stood out – and the reactions were swift.

Is it #Cannes2019 ?

Why is the red carpet treatment at Baba #Kedarnath temple for a man who has admitted of living major part of life like a Sanyasi ! pic.twitter.com/y9SWwiXOgN — Niraj Bhatia | #NYAYforIndia (@bhatia_niraj23) May 18, 2019

Glad @narendramodi ji visiting Kedarnath in order to heal after a vitriolic election campaign but PM must know that Lord Shiva leads an austere life like a true ascetic. Shiva Purana beautifully narrates the simplicity of Shiva by citing the wedding ceremony of Shiva & Paravati. https://t.co/m8A8zs02uq — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) May 18, 2019

1) How ordinary people visit Kedarnath Mandir.



2) How a gareeb aadmi visit Kedarnath Mandir.



(2019) pic.twitter.com/LmFwhAljN2 — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) May 18, 2019

World-renowned Actor Narendra Modi attends Cannes Film Festival in Kedarnath Temple. (2019) pic.twitter.com/LQTnF4y9mL — Chicha علی Vaidya (@AuntyHindutva) May 18, 2019

There were comments on the prime minister’s sartorial style as well.

This is my second fav Modi costume after his stunning monogram suit. So so proud to have the most fashion forward PM. Modi, is Ab Fab pic.twitter.com/LGRqGtZdST — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) May 18, 2019

And about what might have necessitated the red carpet.

The red carpet was essential to save the flowing silken robe of our Lama ji. https://t.co/LlSAjPzIhe — SonaliRanade (@sonaliranade) May 18, 2019

Later, the news agency ANI released some more pictures, which, it said, were of the prime minister meditating in a holy cave near Kedarnath. This led to immediate reactions, mostly based on Modi’s well-known love for the camera.

New age meditation pioneered by Modi,which involves a 5 star cave with plenty of photo ops for the folks back home. https://t.co/XyH223iSMb — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) May 18, 2019

All the greatest rishis of old had full camera crews in their caves as they meditated https://t.co/yRup7wpFAv — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) May 18, 2019

Modiji is trolling us massively https://t.co/7irwiBhQ5E — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) May 18, 2019

First he took a cameraman to meet his mother , now he takes a cameraman to meditate in a cave. Fellow is the perfect participant for Big Boss



can you pls help him @BeingSalmanKhan ? — Sid (@sidmtweets) May 18, 2019

Others noted that while campaigning may have officially ended, the prime minister had seized the opportunity to grab some eyeballs and send a political message across.

In PM Modi's attire in Kedarnath, a message to Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/j7iqvoi0Eh pic.twitter.com/9DUMicq9iz — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also posted a short video on Twitter.

Reviewing aspects of the ongoing Kedarnath Development Project. pic.twitter.com/bVOFnCozug — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

The video prompted some BJP supporters to tweet their appreciation of the prime minister’s work ethic, with some mild ribbing from others.

With a change of costume between aarti and review. Such good taste, too - colours to match surroundings. https://t.co/WPUmKKhXVB — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) May 18, 2019

The ubiquitous presence of the cameramen from ANI or Asian News International, India’s biggest television-news agency, also came in for a fair number of comments.

Massive respect for @ANI . They clicked Narendra Modi Meditating before Narendra Modi started Meditating pic.twitter.com/jo5eQ195Vz — Joy (@Joydas) May 18, 2019

3:17 pm: PM Modi IS meditating. Click.

4:10 pm: PM Modi will begin his mediation in a few hours. He was just posing for the camera on ANI's special request. pic.twitter.com/tfDHTkgutB — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) May 18, 2019

Quick response to Twitter criticism — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) May 18, 2019

Forgive my ignorance as a foreigner but is ANI the PMO’s press office/officer.



Very impressive updates on the govt and good defense of PM/govt on all issues. https://t.co/jXVRsqT9nq — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) May 18, 2019

Earlier, Modi posted some pictures on Twitter, on his way to Kedarnath, prompting some humour about the digital camera he had claimed in an interview he possessed in the late-1980s.