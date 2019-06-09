- Can India’s liberal tradition be confined to a few square kilometers of New Delhi and to those who communicate in one foreign language, asks Sugata Srinivasaraju in The Wire.
- Amidst a narrative of change, Narendra Modi is actually preserving the status quo, argues TN Ninan in The Print.
- Narendra Modi says he wants Muslim participation in national life more fully and not in an isolated way. Muslims must take him at his word, writes Saba Naqvi in The Times of India.
- India’s politics has changed. New analytical tools are required to understand it, argues Shiv Visvanathan in the Hindu.
- There seems to be a creeping communalisation of Hindu sentiments in West Bengal, at least among the urban middle classes, writes Dipesh Chakrabarty in the Telegraph.
- American analysts keep trying to fit China into familiar patterns – ignoring the many ways in which it’s an exception, writes Amy Zegart in the Atlantic.
- The economic arguments adopted by Britain and the United States in the 1980s led to vastly increased inequality and gave the false impression that this outcome was not only inevitable, but good, argues Jonathan Aldred in the Guardian.
- If nostalgia is an assiduously nurtured character trait in a Malayali, the monsoon is the go-to metaphor, writes P Anima in the Business Line.
- In the Conversation, Joyce Dalsheim explains what Israel’s new election reveals about the struggle over Jewishness.
- “1984” at Seventy: In the New Yorker, Louis Menand explains why we still read Orwell’s book of prophecy.
- The Queen’s English has changed over 60 years, and much for the better, writes Susie Dent in the Telegraph.