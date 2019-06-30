Weekend Reads



Plus, two must-reads from Scroll.in this week, in case you haven’t already gotten to them.

Despite the horrific water crisis, the Modi government has gone about dismantling one of the policies that could have led to a long-term solution, find Aarefa Johari and Nithya Subramanian in this special report.

A 17-year-old hanged herself and died in Assam this week, with the suicide being connected to her name being left out of the state’s National Register of Citizens. Arunabh Saikia goes to her village to try to understand what happened.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter that will guide you through India’s complex landscape. Sign up here to get The Political Fix in your inbox every Monday.