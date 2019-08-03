Over the last four years, 3.29 crore people living in Assam have had to prove their Indian citizenship. The state is updating its National Register of Citizens, which aims to sift genuine Indians living in the state from undocumented migrants.

In its 2019 election manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party promised to extend NRC to the rest of India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reiterated that promise in Parliament. Some BJP politicians have already begun talking about bringing NRC to their states.

The terms of a nationwide NRC are not known yet. Citizenship rules for Assam differ from those which apply to the rest of India.

But can you prove you are an Indian citizen under the rules of Assam’s NRC process? Take the quiz to find out.