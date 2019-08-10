Medusa In Burkha

I run with the hem clenched between my teeth

as your bomb-sniffing dogs bark at me

I sail on winged sandals across a sky

munching neo-liberalism from a packet of chips.

Helicopters fan civilisation on my head.

You stamp my Burkha on smart guns

but dare not look into my eyes

for I will turn you into a stone.

I am a Millennial Medusa

serpents under my veil.

The lightness Of Being In A Heavily Militarised Zone

before they lay barbed wire

across our tongues

let’s sing of almond blossoms

before they hammer our heads to

harvest thoughts let’s think

what we want to think

before they wall our sleep

let’s whisper dreams

into cold cruel ears

before they blind us

with a burst of lead

let’s mirror our darkness

let’s engrave this story

with fingertips on palms

before they erase our words

I Sip Cold Coffee In Café Turtle, Khan Market, New Delhi

I cuddle into a calm

on a green wing chair.

Daily Special on blackboard:

Lebanese Platter / Cinnamon Roll

My smart phone rings: HOME.

I step out to Turtle Terrace,

shout: “Are you able to buy

food during curfews in Kashmir?”

I feel guilty I’m sure at home

they’ve stripped the last green

from leaves. I straighten my

face, stroll back in. Two grey

haired silk saris blend Kehwa

and broad-minded politics,

three FabIndia kurtas talk profits,

their bellies prosperous.

Espresso machine hisses my name

Is caffeine tricking my brain?

Placard on door: “Have You

Got Café Turtle Loyalty Card?”

I feel like a hopping clown

inverting loyalties. Lest glances

across the room declare

my reversed solidarity,

I huddle at my table strewn

with cinnamon crumbs.

I hate crummy tables,

unfold a fresh paper napkin

to map my life – a farce-in-progress.

What Dal Lake Wants To Tell Me

Are you a quaint wooden houseboat half afloat

or a mess of weeds pulling the boat down,

or a slim concubine in a Persian miniature

leaning on a marble monument to dead love,

or a trail in the sky made by a misfired shrapnel,

or a vein in a fallen leaf of a chinar,

or an almond blossom embroidered

on a shawl for which you were sold?

Dal Lake coughs up a reply:

Where in time are you?

I can hardly hear the chatter of tourists,

din of boys squabbling,

or a muezzin pronouncing death to the night.

I play dull to match the wits of tourists who open

their bellies in my Flush-Fitted houseboats.

I laugh when sepia clouds discover snow geese in flight.

I am waiting for the woman

in the Observatory Deck

to slash with her blunt sword

killer weeds strangling me,

but I know, even she knows,

it’s hopeless in Kashmir

the sky’s mirror sullied.

I Will Burn My Books

I Dream : I Faustus

“Mephistopheles!” I yell into my phone.

“Mephistopheles?” I go into his voicemail.

“Mephistopheles, I will burn my books.”

I cough and sneeze at night,

plastic Mandarin teeth,

Chanel shades,

and a contact lens

nestled inside my eye

all fall down as I cuss,

O god!

(even contact lenses face a

point-of-view backlash).

My sari loosens at the waist.

I eat salmon sushi for brunch,

thinking of my babies – never born.

I am at the mercy of history.

I’ve lost a bit of my memory.

I curse the moment I let you go.

There was enough time – forty nights –

between the calf and Moses

at Mount Sinai.

Yet,

I crafted your absence

beyond the cracked dome.

Is the solitude singularly dark?

Isn’t god lonely too in her abode

with no other gods to keep company?

Down here in a decayed mosque

at the mercy of a sunken-eyed muezzin,

I slug it out with ghosts of time

who exhaust me to death.

I dream the same dreams

over and over again.

Like Moses, I, too, throw a staff.

No god appears from a burning bush,

no sea parts,

the rod only puts in a cameo

in the vacuity of my tale

I am a torn-off page

from one of my burnt books,

faded ink of a promised land

a dystopian dream, they say.

Excerpted with permission from Serpents Under My Veil, Asiya Zahoor, Tethys.