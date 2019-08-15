Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the ramparts of the Red Fort to address India on its 73rd Independence Day. The triumphal speech, given less than 10 weeks after his Bharatiya Janata Party secured a massive majority in Parliament for the second time in five years, reflected the optimism the prime minister would like to project for the nation – even though, quite expectedly, the global community and many naysayers within the country don’t share his positivity.

Over the last week, some members of the Indian media were taken in an Air Force chopper above the city of Srinagar and given a birds-eye view of how normal the city was, despite the major disruption caused by communication lines being cut and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir being revoked. The visuals were so normal that, despite being it a major festival day in the city, no one seemed to be out and about on the streest. Republic TV, one channel, ran the footage with the caption, “A picture of calm and normalcy.”

This piece is inspired by all of that coverage.

Here is an aerial view of India under Narendra Modi. You can imagine the correspondent sitting on an Indian Air Force plane looking out at the vast expanse of the nation (which may or may not be photoshopped into the picture).