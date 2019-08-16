A video of Rahul Gandhi eating samosas on a flight is being shared on social media to suggest that the Congress leader was not really paying attention when he visited his flood-hit constituency of Wayanad in Kerala earlier this week.

Academic Madhu Kishwar, an enthusiastic Bharatiya Janata Party supporter, was among those who posted the video on Facebook with the message, “Fun Watch – Wayanad MP’s aerial survey of flood affected areas in Kerala.”

Kerala has been devastated by floods that have left at least 104 people dead. At least 12 people have died in Wayanad and seven are missing. The region was hit by huge landslides.

[Update: Kishwar deleted her post a few hours later.]

Others on Facebook and Twitter also shared the video with the identical narrative.

Look at Wayanad MP on aerial survey of flood affected areas ,

ராகூல் வயநாட்டில் வெள்ளம் பாதித்த பகுதிகளை பார்வையிடும் காட்சி



இதற்க்கு தானே ஓட்டு போட்டிங்க pic.twitter.com/fD5YkPAqf1 — பாலு சோழன் BJP (@Balasub20820601) August 16, 2019

Old video

A keyword search on Google led Alt News to the same video published by several prominent media outlets on YouTube in April. “WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Samosas While Campaigning In UP,” reads the title of the video posted by ABP News. You can watch the extended version of this video here.

Rahul Gandhi had visited his constituency earlier this week.

I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent.



The display of bravery and dignity in the face of immense tragedy is truly humbling.



It is such an honour and pleasure to be your MP.



Thank you Kerala. pic.twitter.com/PVwmUAFboZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 13, 2019

This article first appeared on Alt News.