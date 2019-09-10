The new Motor Vehicles Act went into effect from September 1, increasing the fines related to driving irregularities several times over. For example, driving without a seat-belt will cost offenders Rs 1,000, up from Rs 300 previously. Drunk drivers will now have to pay Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 2,000.
The hefty fines have irked the motorists. Some have complained that the level of the fines is not in keeping with the state of India’s roads. Many Twitter users, however, used the surge as an excuse to display their creative sides with funny memes.