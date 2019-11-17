  • Far from bringing closure, the Supreme Court’s order to build a temple in Ayodhya has made Indian Muslims lose faith in the possibility of justice, writes Arfa Khanum in the Wire.
  • Rehyphenation with Pakistan, slowing growth, retreat from Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and right-wing extremism: in the Indian Express, Sanjaya Baru argues that recent events are beginning to challenge the narrative of a Rising India.
  • Pakistan reimagines its relationship with its Sikh heritage by opening a key corridor and restoring sites of worship, writes Haroon Khalid in Al Jazeera.
  • In the Times of India, Arvind Panagariya argues why India need not fear bilateral trade deficits when negotiating free trade agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
  • On Kashmir, India needs to win the battle of minds within the country before trying to justify itself in the eyes of the world, writes MK Narayanan in the Hindu.
  • India is gradually but steadily turning into a Hindu Pakistan, argues Edward Luce in the Financial Times.
  • The BJP supporters’ targeting of Hindu voters in Britian is divisive – and it won’t work, argues Omar Khan in the Guardian.
  • The United States is undergoing a demographic change no other rich and stable democracy has ever experienced: White Americans, its historically dominant group is on its way to becoming a political minority – and its minority groups are asserting their co-equal rights and interests. In the Atlantic, Yoni Appelbaum explains what this could mean for the future of American democracy.
  • Is the discipline of economics hopelessly outdated in the current world, asks David Graeber in the New York Review of Books.
  • Why is it so hard to figure out what to eat? In the New York Times, David S Ludwig and Steven B Heymsfield explain how most diet trials in the best journals fail even the most basic of quality control measures.