Far from bringing closure, the Supreme Court’s order to build a temple in Ayodhya has made Indian Muslims lose faith in the possibility of justice, writes Arfa Khanum in the Wire.
Rehyphenation with Pakistan, slowing growth, retreat from Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and right-wing extremism: in the Indian Express, Sanjaya Baru argues that recent events are beginning to challenge the narrative of a Rising India.
Pakistan reimagines its relationship with its Sikh heritage by opening a key corridor and restoring sites of worship, writes Haroon Khalid in Al Jazeera.
On Kashmir, India needs to win the battle of minds within the country before trying to justify itself in the eyes of the world, writes MK Narayanan in the Hindu.
India is gradually but steadily turning into a Hindu Pakistan, argues Edward Luce in the Financial Times.
The BJP supporters’ targeting of Hindu voters in Britian is divisive – and it won’t work, argues Omar Khan in the Guardian.
The United States is undergoing a demographic change no other rich and stable democracy has ever experienced: White Americans, its historically dominant group is on its way to becoming a political minority – and its minority groups are asserting their co-equal rights and interests. In the Atlantic, Yoni Appelbaum explains what this could mean for the future of American democracy.
Is the discipline of economics hopelessly outdated in the current world, asks David Graeber in the New York Review of Books.
Why is it so hard to figure out what to eat? In the New York Times, David S Ludwig and Steven B Heymsfield explain how most diet trials in the best journals fail even the most basic of quality control measures.