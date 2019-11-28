On tuesday, United States’ senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris posted a video that shot in the kitchen of actor Mindy Kaling as the two of them made masala dosas. Many Indian Twitter users were thrilled to see these two prominent figures acknowledge their roots. Harris’s mother was from Tamil Nadu while Kaling’s father was from Chennai and her mother grew up in Mumbai.
However, some people didn’t quite approve of the way in which the dosas were being prepared.
Some Twitter users, including news channel NBC’s Deepa Shivaram, were intrigued by how the dosa was served all by itself, without the chutney and sambhar that are the conventional accompaniments to the dish.
One firm used the opportunity to advertise its readymade dosa batter.
But for the most part, the video has charmed viewers.