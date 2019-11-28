On tuesday, United States’ senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris posted a video that shot in the kitchen of actor Mindy Kaling as the two of them made masala dosas. Many Indian Twitter users were thrilled to see these two prominent figures acknowledge their roots. Harris’s mother was from Tamil Nadu while Kaling’s father was from Chennai and her mother grew up in Mumbai.

However, some people didn’t quite approve of the way in which the dosas were being prepared.

Ok, saw that masala dosa cooking vid and will just say, real ones know you pour the batter in the middle of the pan and then swirl the ladle over it to draw it out in an expanding circle, not drip a circle outline (chaotic!!) and then fill it out.. 😞 — Sindhu Sundar (@sndrsndh) November 27, 2019

Dear Americans, this is not a dosa. This is cold blooded murder. 😭😭 https://t.co/84adOoXBKr — புஞ்சை குமாரசாமி (@aruink_) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight?



Dad to Mindy Kaling : *nudging me* that should've been you



Mindy - Not now Dad, I’m busy making a mess of the Dosa that Kamala Harris is too scared to eat. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) November 28, 2019

Some Twitter users, including news channel NBC’s Deepa Shivaram, were intrigued by how the dosa was served all by itself, without the chutney and sambhar that are the conventional accompaniments to the dish.

My mom also keeps her spices in Taster's choice jars. And when I go home this week I will also be eating masala dosa. And I will also be eating with my right hand only.



This video is hugely significant for a lot of reasons. Truly.



But @mindykaling, where is the sambar/chutney?! https://t.co/yFBCYkC3dm — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) November 26, 2019

One firm used the opportunity to advertise its readymade dosa batter.

Sen. Harris, The Dosa batter is Shastha Brand. It is a Bay Area company based out of San Jose. Available in all the Desi stores. You can also order it online. https://t.co/PBGeHoJr2L — Penngalusa (@penngalusa) November 26, 2019

But for the most part, the video has charmed viewers.

The dosa was nothing to write home about, but the video was exceptional. Wish you the best in the Presidential race, Ms. Harris! — Ravi Blr🇮🇳 (@GomatamRavi) November 28, 2019