A new video posted by the United States senator Kamala Harris shows her making masala dosa with actor Mindy Kaling. Harris is one of the contenders for the Democratic nomination for the US elections in 2020.

Harris visited the Kaling’s house in Los Angeles, California, to shoot the video. With a Tamil parent each, both Harris and Kaling have roots in South India.

The two Indian-origin women, however, seemed to have little awareness about the variety of South Indian food. “South Indian (food) – it’s all vegetarian,” Harris said, sharing an anecdote about how her grandfather managed to eat eggs whenever her grandmother was away. They also shared stories about growing up with mothers who worked.