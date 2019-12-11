ਸਬਰ / sabar / patience

some mothers wear patience

far too gracefully.

it is the shawl draped over

her shoulders every time her son

walks out the front door with no

regard for the ones still suffocating

in this house

it is the scarf calmly covering

her head hiding the black dahlias

on her neck

it is the intricate pashmina wrapped

around her body when i see her catching

tears in cloth or hiding bloodshot eyes

behind the protection of her chuni

or wiping all the sadness away with the

very thing that she refuses to remove.

product recall

in this world

worth is defined by the way

poreless skin stretches across

correctly chiseled bone

by the places where

fat strategically stores itself

by the obedience we hold against

our own heads – safety removed

as we discard all the pieces of us

that do not fit within the plastic mould.

an open letter to south asians

but what if you get dark

is to say that dark bodies don’t let light in

is to say that there is something dirty

about the biological makeup of skin

is to say that some people are born clean

and need to keep it that way

is to say that you don’t hate black people

but you thank god you weren’t born one.

ਕੋਡ ਸਿਵਚ / kode-svich / code-switch

why should my tongue

choke on itself for my

intelligence to be proven?

i will not call my voice colloquial

when yours is always welcome in its natural form.

my words nach between two languages fighting over them.

my thoughts travel the earth before i collect them.

and if they need to be described in a boli that sounds

barbaric to ears that don’t know how to hold them

so be it. i will not italicise all the parts of myself

that make no sense to you.

framing

perhaps the real ruler of the world

is marketing

erase a little iraqi girl and call her collateral

blur the details of a black man’s face

and say he fits a description

make them feel like they

belong inside a country

and soon they will know

who to push out

it won’t take long for people

to believe this border really exists

even if there isn’t a wall

to stare at.

all this went down at once

level three, room nine, maternity

one woman breaks the silence at

this small being who is five hours

and seventeen minutes into a world

that refuses to need her: look, at least

her skin is fair. and a woman who is

five hours and seventeen minutes into

motherhood screams. allows fourteen

hours and thirty-two minutes of labour

and an epidural that didn’t help to pour

through her vocal cords. demands

that they all leave if they cannot be awestruck

at this small being worthy of all the

space she takes up in this world. and

an ocean pours from her red-rimmed

eyes. and a nurse comes running. and a

small being wakes and raises her voice.

and a grandmother who refuses to be

awestruck by a miracle looks to her son

for support. his eyes show her the door.

level two, room fourteen, mental health

six people gather in a circle. a black-haired

woman crosses her legs with a book open in

her lap. two boys lock eyes. a lanky girl stares

absentminded out the window. a soft-eyed

person stretches their arms up to the ceiling

palms upturned in almost prayer. and you. you

are here without anyone else knowing. it’s

freeing, isn’t it? to be gone just this once. for

them to think you are at the top of a ski hill and

not here.

trying to climb up from the bottom of so many

different things. how do you feel today?

(like my lungs are not collapsing. like

everything is not a mistake. like i am not

a mistake. like i do not need to erase myself

to fix myself. like i am not a single branch

floating in an upset sea. like there is something

bright out there. that maybe. just maybe.

it is for me.)

today? i feel – i feel good.

level one, room twenty-nine, sacred space

she walks in between my sobs. begins to vacuum

the floor before she catches my eye before i can

shield my face before i can pretend i do not need

help. asks me what’s wrong and is greeted

by my silence. asks me if it is because of someone

in the hospital and it is hollowing the way the

story comes so quickly. the patient that does

not exist and the surgery that does not exist

because i am better at building gates than

opening doors. the arms around my body

work, though. for a moment, someone

hears and this is enough.

Excerpted with permission from When You Ask Me Where I’m Going, Jasmin Kaur, Penguin Books.