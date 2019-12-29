The Daily Fix
The Weekend Fix: Why the judiciary must step up to the crisis triggered by CAA and nine other reads
Ten must-read articles for this Sunday.
- The sub-continent is witnessing the return of non-violent movements to protect constitutional values, writes Christophe Jaffrelot in the Indian Express.
- Ajit Prakash Shah, writing in the Hindu, urges the judiciary not to falter in Constitutional crisis triggered by the Citizenship Amendment Act as it did during the Emergency.
- In Mint, Sudeep Chakravarti predicts that disquiet over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens will spill over into the next year.
- This Economic Times editorial criticises the government’s “silly crackdown” on foreign protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Also in the Hindu, Vikas Dhoot explains whether the current economic slowdown is the result of a cyclical phenomenon or of structural deficiencies.
- Madhav Khosla, writing in the Guardian, warns that India’s founding values are under threat from sinister forms of oppression.
- In the New Yorker, Neima Jahromi traces hidden histories in the periodic table.
- In the Atlantic, Leticia Duarte profiles the intellectual founder of Brazil’s Far Right, who inspired the country’s current president, among others.
- Majid Maqbool explains how the press in Kashmir has been forced into silence in this article in the Telegraph.
- Also in the Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan delves into science fiction to write about India’s political landscape.