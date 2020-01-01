Ghazal

All peacocks shall be black, all crows white.

What strange things will happen in India tonight?

Will the opposition roll over, will it fight?

What strange things will happen in India tonight?

Enthroned or ousted at first light?

What strange things will happen in India tonight?

Will reason govern us, or will spite?

What strange things will happen in India tonight?

Verdicts reframe what we thought was right.

What strange things will happen in India tonight?

Away, omens! There’s little delight

in the strange things that might happen in India tonight.

(26 November 2019)