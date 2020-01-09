The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will hear the pleas against the Citizenship Amendment Act only when violence in the country stops.

“There is so much of violence,” said a bench led by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, responding a petitioner who wanted the law to be declared constitutional. “The nation is facing difficult times...the attempt must be to bring peace...these petitions don’t help the cause.”

The bench added: “How do we declare an Act of the Parliament as being constitutional? There is always a presumption of constitutionality. For the first time, I am hearing of such a prayer. The court has to decide the validity of a law, not declare that a law is constitutional.”

Lakhs of Indians have been protesting against the new citizenship law since it was passed early in December. Critics point out that the legislation discriminates against Muslims.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court also refused to hear petitions against alleged police brutality on students in New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University when they were protesting against the amended Act.

The Supreme Court’s statement stimulated the creative minds on Twitter, which came up with hilarious analogies.

Le Doctor: Will attend the patient only when bleeding stops. https://t.co/Rko6rrkQu7 — Agnipath (@paan_addict) January 9, 2020

Plumber: Will repair tap only when it stops leaking. https://t.co/xduhyuvr9i — G Sampath (@samzsays) January 9, 2020

Farmer: Will harvest the crop only after it is sold. https://t.co/tYybhPwE3K — Sidd (@sidd_sharma01) January 9, 2020

Swiggy: Will deliver food when customer faints from hunger. https://t.co/AJFu1rSe4j — JF (@Potatodrink) January 9, 2020

Gardner: Will cut grass only when it stops growing. https://t.co/wZoV95EE4V — Firoza Daruwala (@firozadaruwala) January 9, 2020

Le Pilot: Will land only after all passengers get off the plane. https://t.co/2K7Vf3Tvpq — Roy Joseph (@LalShaitan) January 9, 2020

