The Big Story: Damage control

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2020 Budget on Saturday, offering a mix of tax cuts (with caveats) and promises to build towards an “aspirational” India that develops economically while also caring for its people.

In July 2019, Sitharaman had presented the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, one in which she laid out a vision of growing into a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

In the intervening eight months, Sitharaman had to roll-back a significant number of her budget announcements, acknowledge that many estimates were wildly off the mark and lower expectations of Gross Domestic Product growth from 7% for the year to 5%, a big drop.

Budget 2020, then, was mostly an exercise in damage control after a horrible year for the Indian economy. Sitharaman had to suggest that the government was doing what it could to address the downturn, while also reassuring the markets that India was still on the road to balancing its budget.

Over two hours and forty minutes on Sunday – the longest Budget speech in recent memory, so long that she was unwell by the end and couldn’t finish it – Sitharaman attempted to do exactly this.

She presented a vision of India that had been radically altered under Modi and was poised to grow even further. Even the word “paradigm shift” got thrown in. Yet the $5 trillion figure was only used once, and actual numbers of growth were mostly muted, not surprising since this will be India’s worst GDP growth year in more than a decade.

In fact, as I wrote in Hard Times, ours series attempting to simplify the Great Indian Slowdown, Sitharaman’s speech seemed transplanted from a world in which India was booming, not one in which the government faces a massive shortfall in tax collections, indications of the worst unemployment in four decades and no clear path out of the morass.

Before you go any further, go see this illustrated explainer on India’s banking crisis, by Nithya Subramanian, to understand how we go there.

In short here were five big points from the Budget:

India is offering individuals lower income tax rates, but only if they give up exemptions and deductions – which may not be very useful for most. I wrote about this here.

The minister triggered an “escape clause” in the law governing the balancing of budgets, allowing the fiscal deficit to grow from the estimated 3.3% of GDP this year to 3.8%, though even that number may be optimistic. The Budget documents also included off-budget borrowings, taking the overall deficit number to 4.6%.

The government has set itself a huge Rs 2.1 lakh crore disinvestment target next year, a huge amount of which will come from the proposal to sell the Life Insurance Corporation.

Sitharaman devoted the opening portion of her speech to agriculture, reiterating a commitment to doubling farmer incomes by 2022, with a 16-point plan to do so (although the task is large).

The Budget anticipates a nominal GDP growth rate of 10% for the upcoming year, up from 7.5% this year. That means a “real” GDP growth rate of around 6%, with inflation targeted at 4%.

Obviously, there was much more hidden away that we will unpack over the coming weeks, including a collection of Budget specific links for you later this week.

The immediate reaction from the markets was bad, with both of India’s key indices immediately tanking, while the commentariat broadly said that this was an uninspiring Budget.

Two other documents were also tabled in Parliament:

Focus will likely shift immediately away from the Budget, not just because these documents have rarely offered any big bangs but also because Delhi elections are now less than a week away.

In case there's something interesting you would like us to look at more closely, or if you read an interesting piece on the Budget, send it in to rohan@scroll.in

