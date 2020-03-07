India has achieved nearly 100% household electrification, but the story does not end there. In the hinterland, poor power quality continues to affect service delivery organisations in the health, education, and livelihood sectors. Where electricity is unreliable, diesel backup is used.

This gap seemingly provides a perfect business opportunity for the renewable energy or RE industry, but the uptake has been poor. Why is this the case and what can help the organisations leverage RE resources to access reliable, sustainable and affordable sources of power?

There are four key challenges related to adoption of RE by service delivery organisations working in remote parts of India.

Policies do not always reflect needs as they are often designed by the Central Government in New Delhi for implementation at the state level, without taking into consideration the local context and actual requirement. Because of this disconnect, service delivery providers face entry barriers to avail government schemes. It is often impossible for the doctor or the head of a training institute to decipher these policies and write an application that is in line with the priorities identified by policymakers in New Delhi.

Now what?

As a result of these challenges, areas which are lacking in electricity infrastructure are also the least attractive for RE solutions. A few measures can support the adoption of RE and improve service outcomes:

Policy cannot be designed in silos. The Centre has to talk to the state. At the same time, the departments also must interact with each other to understand the need for integrating energy into health, education and livelihood development plans and vice versa.

Policy, technology, finance, and data have to talk to each other in order to find solutions that are applicable in the context of the organisations working in remote areas. A one-size-fits-all approach does not work for hospitals and training institutes. And vendors, policy makers and financing agencies have to appreciate this fact as they try to contribute towards bridging the gap.

This article first appeared on Quartz.