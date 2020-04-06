Learning

From dust

The fan needs cleaning.

On top of each blade, a thick layer of dirt.

I think of the first particle of dust that settled there.

When the fan started, it must have been whirled off.

Nevertheless, dust persists.

Dust gathers.

Dust sticks together.

Dust hangs on.

Can I learn from dust?

From ants

I set a plate down: cheese, tomato, boiled egg.

A black ant comes along, another, another.

Good times, good times, food, they say to each other.

Mountains of food.

All along the chain, the message passes:

Mountains of protein, mountains of food.

I take my plate away.

The ants are perplexed.

Food? Mountain of food?

Where did it go?

Didn’t you say...? Didn’t we hear...?

A second later, they’re all searching again.

For other food. Other mountains.

Can I learn from ants?

From swabbing

The first day, I crouched to swab.

Because that’s the best way, everyone says.

Because the best maids squat to swab, everyone knows.

My knees groaned all night.

The second day, I swabbed standing.

The third day, I decided swabbing

Every day was not really necessary.

Every alternate day will do it.

Can I be the master to the maid

That I am to myself?