Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that the nationwide lockdown that had been in place since March 24 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus would be extended till May 3.

Modi’s 10 am address to the nation was awaited with bated breath on social media, with memes and quips rolling in from early morning. There was speculation that the lockdown would be extended, which turned out to be right.

However, after having asked by Modi in his previous speeches to bang utensils from their balconies

and light candles, many assumed that he would set yet another task for India. When this didn’t happen, some were disappointed.

Modi spent the first 12 minutes of the speech talking about the steps the government had taken to contain the pandemic, and thank Indians for abiding by the rules of the lockdown.

Like Bollywood films, nothing happens in the first 80% of the speech — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) April 14, 2020

Modi-ji's speech should come with a 'Skip Intro' button. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 14, 2020

Please hurry up modi ji, we have to go back to doing nothing. — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) April 14, 2020

Comedian Saloni Gaur lauded Modi’s method of building up the suspense before making key announcements and asked anchor of reality television shows to take note. But another Twitter user was perplexed by the prime minister’s extremely slow style of speaking.

Reality show anchors seekho kuch Modi ji se, aise banate hain suspense! — Saloni Gaur (Nazma Aapi) (@salonayyy) April 14, 2020

Why does he talk to us like we are all four-year-olds? — Shailesh Kapoor (@shaileshkapoor) April 14, 2020

One user noted the irony of Modi paying tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary, while human rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde are due to surrender to the authorities today. They are wanted for allegedly being involved in a plot to instigate caste violence in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon village in 2018. Both are known for their passionate defence of people from India’s marginalised sections.

paying tribute to babasaheb ambedkar in the streets, arresting anand teltumbde and gautam navlakha in the sheets — larry covid (@floydimus) April 14, 2020

Some noted how Modi’s message simply did not need a 30-minute speech.

This email was spam https://t.co/KuaaiN0YT8 — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) April 14, 2020

One user said the address was useful for Modi politically.

Face time with the gullible. https://t.co/xKlAFDCvU3 — SonaliRanade (@sonaliranade) April 14, 2020

Others also saw its utility.

I'm saving this for my workshops.



Class, I am now going to show you how to use a torrent of words to disguise the fact that you have nothing of substance to say. Listen to a master. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) April 14, 2020

One news channel kept track of how many times Modi joined his palms.

Someone found Modi’s lengthy speech ending with an appeal to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app, which purportedly helps in providing essential health services to users, to be no different from the behaviour of the average YouTuber or Instagram influencer.

Mudi is the OG influencer.



Dramatic reveal.

"Hi, guys"

Blah blah blah for 15 minutes. Lots of lies and BS.

Ends with, "please download this app, like and subscribe." — Joanna (@thatdoggonelady) April 14, 2020

Several Twitter users were indignant about Modi failing to make any mention of plans to rejuvenate a falling economy, help the poor, or boost India’s attempts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Lockdown is the easiest thing for the government to implement.



Difficult tasks are;

1) Arranging PPE kits for doctors and medical staff

2) Increasing tests across the country

3) Taking care of poor

4) Arranging proper health facilities

4) Reviving Economy and Jobs — Kapil (@kapsology) April 14, 2020